Thaicom strengthens its fleet at 119.5 degrees East with THAICOM-9

Thaicom's subsidiary, Space Tech Innovation (STI) and Astranis have signed an agreement for an Astranis MicroGEO satellite to provide Ka-band services over Asia, with an option for expanded coverage through future satellites. THAICOM-9 will deliver a significant confidence boost to Thaicom’s valued customers and partners across the region. The satellite will be launched in 2025.

THAICOM-9 will provide Thaicom with next-generation operating capabilities, including an industry-leading time to market as well as the flexibility to adapt its mission while in orbit. The satellite is equipped with high-performance software-defined radio, that can change coverage and bandwidth allocation on orbit to serve multiple geographies while also allowing it to dynamically change frequencies, power levels, and other operational variables on the fly.