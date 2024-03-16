‘Thainess Station’ launched to promote local products

The group said Thainess Station would display and sell products made from “pha khao ma” (Thai traditional waistcloth), wickerworks, and other traditional fabrics supplied by local communities in Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom and Phetchabun provinces.

In the pilot phase, five department stores will set up a Thainess Station at their designated activity area:

- CentralWorld, Bangkok at Eden Zone, first floor

- Central Ladprao, Bangkok, first floor

- Central Rama IX, Bangkok at the customer service area, first floor

- Central Rama III, Bangkok, first floor

- Central Chiang Mai, Event Hall, first floor

Central Group said it planned to expand Thainess Station to more branches of Central shopping malls soon, as well as set up an online platform targeting global customers.

"Pha khao ma" received wide publicity recently when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wrapped the waist cloth around his neck before attending the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit held in Melbourne, Australia.

After that, the PM was seen on several occasions wearing shirts made from “pha khao ma” fabric. Many believe the PM’s choice of attire was a a ploy to promote Thailand’s soft power as an economic driver, under the government's policy.