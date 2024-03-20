PTTEP produces 800 MMSCFD from Erawan field, lowering electricity costs
PTTEP has successfully increased the sales volume of the G1/61 Project to 800 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) as scheduled. This boost in gas delivery will mitigate the impact on electricity prices and bolster national energy security.
Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), shared that PTTEP successfully secured the G1/61 project in the Gulf of Thailand through a bid from the Department of Mineral Fuels in 2018. Following the signing of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in 2019, PTTEP assumed operational responsibilities and prioritized accelerating production rates while enhancing facility integrity for safety.
As part of these efforts, PTTEP has installed 12 wellhead platforms and subsea pipelines and conducted a drilling campaign that has resulted in over 300 producing wells. This proactive approach culminated in the recent increase of gas delivery to 800 MMSCFD on March 20, 2024, catering to energy demands and bolstering Thailand’s economic support.
“Increasing natural gas delivery from the G1/61 Project has been PTTEP’s priority over the past 2 years. As gas from the Gulf of Thailand is a primary source of energy serving both households and industries, PTTEP, therefore has accelerated all operations to ramp up the production. Today, the G1/61 project starts to produce natural gas at 800 MMSCFD. The achievement is attributed to the determination of all employees and supports from the government and related agencies to not only mitigate the impact of energy prices but also sustain energy security for the country,” Montri said.
PTTEP is committed to its annual workplan, including the installation of 8 new wellhead platforms and the drilling of over 300 producing wells for the G1/61 project. In 2024, an investment of approximately THB 30,000 million has been allocated to advance the project, positioning it as a key energy source for ensuring the country's long-term energy security.