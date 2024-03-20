PTTEP produces 800 MMSCFD from Erawan field, lowering electricity costs

As part of these efforts, PTTEP has installed 12 wellhead platforms and subsea pipelines and conducted a drilling campaign that has resulted in over 300 producing wells. This proactive approach culminated in the recent increase of gas delivery to 800 MMSCFD on March 20, 2024, catering to energy demands and bolstering Thailand’s economic support.

“Increasing natural gas delivery from the G1/61 Project has been PTTEP’s priority over the past 2 years. As gas from the Gulf of Thailand is a primary source of energy serving both households and industries, PTTEP, therefore has accelerated all operations to ramp up the production. Today, the G1/61 project starts to produce natural gas at 800 MMSCFD. The achievement is attributed to the determination of all employees and supports from the government and related agencies to not only mitigate the impact of energy prices but also sustain energy security for the country,” Montri said.