True shares drop as top admin court pushes through lawsuit against merger

The court reversed the Central Administrative Court’s decision to reject the lawsuit, saying the deadline for suing the two telecom operators had expired. The five plaintiffs are subscribers of Advanced Info Services (AIS) and TrueMove.

The Supreme Administrative Court reasoned that though the period for filing a suit against the True-Dtac merger had expired, the court could still conduct a trial for public interest under Article 3 of the Administrative Court Procedural Act.

The lawsuit asks the court to revoke the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC)’s decision to acknowledge the merger as well as its December 4, 2022 directive that prescribes remedial measures for users of TrueMove and Dtac services.