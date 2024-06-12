Radisson Hotel Group outlines plans for more hotels in Thailand

His commitment corresponds with the global hospitality industry's growth trend, which is expected to continue for the next decade. The major expansion will come from emerging markets, led by China and India.

Younes gave an interview to two Thai media outlets, including The Nation, on Tuesday while attending the South East Asia Hotel Investor's Summit 2024 (SEAHIS 2024) in Bangkok.

Citing the hotel industry's continued strong growth as a result of people's continued desire to travel, he pointed out that the scenarios present both opportunities and challenges for RHG and other hotel operators.

"People like to travel. Do you know somebody who doesn't like to travel? The industry is going to grow because everybody likes to travel and the industry is going to grow by another 1 billion in the next 5 - 10 years," he said.

Given the positive growth, he has no doubts about laying out an expansion plan.

With the goal of increasing the chain’s spread by approximately 200 hotels in Asia-Pacific each year, he said that 150 hotels will be located in China, while the remaining 50 hotels will be spread throughout Asia, including India, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.