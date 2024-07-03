Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul joined the D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration by the Royal British Legion in Chonburi

The Commemoration Service was organized by the Royal British Legion Thailand and held at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Mr. Aswin said "Today, we mark 80 years since the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history that initiated the liberation of France and Western Europe. British troops, alongside forces from various nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Poland, fought courageously in this historic event."

"As Honorary Patron of the Royal British Legion Thailand, I am privileged to participate in today's D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration in Pattaya. It is a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of all those who contributed to turning the tide in World War II."

D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, symbolizes the strength found in unity, collaboration, and sacrifice. This significant event showcases how diverse nations can come together to conquer challenges, emphasizing the values of cooperation, bravery, and solidarity against oppression for the betterment of humanity.