PTT retains ‘Thailand’s most valuable brand’ crown for 4th year in a row

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.
Brand Finance, a global company specialising in brand valuation, said “PTT retains its status as Thailand’s most valuable brand this year. While its brand strength rating decreased slightly from AAA in 2023 to AAA-, it also experienced a remarkable 25% increase in brand value, reaching US$8.3 billion [302.72 billion baht].”
The company also noted that telecoms brand True Dtac (brand value US$2.3 billion or 85.45 billion baht) makes a powerful new entry into Brand Finance’s ranking this year, claiming the title of the fourth most valuable brands amidst Thailand’s push towards digital transformation.
“As Thailand endeavours to drive transformative growth and spearhead innovation in the ICT industry, the telecoms sector pushing for broader adoption of the 5G technology holds promise as a key catalyst,” Alex Haigh, managing director – Asia Pacific of Brand Finance, said.
“This year, True Dtac, a telecoms brand valued at US$2.3 billion, has become a notable new entry to Brand Finance's list of the 50 most valuable brands in Thailand, claiming the fourth position amongst brands ranked. The combined strengths of True and Dtac following the largest telco merger in Southeast Asia by combined enterprise value, is well poised to help drive forward digitalisation in Thailand and serve Thai consumers’ need for more mobile data,” he said.
The 10 most valuable Thai brands in 2024:
1. PTT, brand value 302.72 billion baht
2. AIS, 111.54 billion baht
3. SCG, 91.85 billion baht
4. True Dtac, 85.45 billion baht
5. SCB, 73.83 billion baht
6. Central Retail, 71.41 billion baht
7. Ruang Khao, 70.02 billion baht
8. KBank, 69.75 billion baht
9. KTB, 60.77 billion baht
10. Indorama Ventures, 57.54 billion baht