PTT retains ‘Thailand’s most valuable brand’ crown for 4th year in a row

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.

Brand Finance, a global company specialising in brand valuation, said “PTT retains its status as Thailand’s most valuable brand this year. While its brand strength rating decreased slightly from AAA in 2023 to AAA-, it also experienced a remarkable 25% increase in brand value, reaching US$8.3 billion [302.72 billion baht].”

The company also noted that telecoms brand True Dtac (brand value US$2.3 billion or 85.45 billion baht) makes a powerful new entry into Brand Finance’s ranking this year, claiming the title of the fourth most valuable brands amidst Thailand’s push towards digital transformation.

