AIS joins leading ASEAN telcos to combat cyber fraud

This partnership marks the first of its kind in the industry, with the launch of an open API service designed to bolster security for applications across the region.

The collaboration will see the expansion of AIS’s Open API services, a suite of certified connectivity services that enable application developers to access telecommunications network capabilities.

By sharing data and developing new tools, the partners aim to strengthen fraud prevention measures, particularly in the areas of user verification and SIM swap fraud.

Phupa Akavipat, AIS acting chief enterprise business officer, said this partnership was a significant milestone in their efforts to protect their customers and the wider digital ecosystem.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we are creating a powerful platform that would enhance trust and security for businesses and consumers alike,” he said.

Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong noted that the rapid growth of e-commerce had created new opportunities for fraudsters. This collaboration is a proactive step to safeguard our customers and build a more secure digital environment.

"By working together, we can leverage our collective strength to combat cybercrime and protect our customers’ interests,” he stated.

Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng emphasised the importance of customer protection.