Foreign investment in Thailand tops 154bn baht in first five months, up 73%

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Foreign investment in Thailand tops 154bn baht in first five months, up 73%

Foreign investment in Thailand rose sharply in the first five months of 2026, with 528 approved investors and total investment value reaching 153.56 billion baht.

Foreign investment in Thailand exceeded 153.56 billion baht in the first five months of 2026, surging 73% from the same period last year.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Commerce Ministry, in his capacity as secretary of the Foreign Business Committee, said foreign investment during the first five months of 2026 saw 528 foreign investors approved to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999).

Of these, 121 investors entered through applications for foreign business licences, while 407 investors applied for foreign business certificates through investment channels under the laws on investment promotion, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and rights under treaties or international agreements.

Total investment value reached 153.56 billion baht.

Foreign investment in Thailand tops 154bn baht in first five months, up 73%

The top five foreign investors in Thailand were:

  1. United States: 87 investors, accounting for 17% of foreign businesses in Thailand, with investment of 5.98 billion baht
  2. China: 85 investors, accounting for 16%, with investment of 30.02 billion baht
  3. Singapore: 74 investors, accounting for 14%, with investment of 36.53 billion baht
  4. Japan: 71 investors, accounting for 13%, with investment of 27.26 billion baht
  5. Hong Kong: 48 investors, accounting for 9%, with investment of 9.3 billion baht

Compared with the same period in 2025, approvals for foreign investment in Thailand increased by 102 investors, or 24%, from 426 to 528.

Investment value rose by 64.62 billion baht, or 73%, from 88.94 billion baht to 153.56 billion baht.

Foreign investors who obtained foreign business licences also generated employment for 3,788 Thai workers, up 1,230 people, or 48%, from 2,558 workers in the same period last year.


BOI attracts more than 100bn baht in investment

Most foreign investment came through investment promotion under the Board of Investment (BOI), with 254 investors, accounting for 48% of all 528 approvals. Investment value through the BOI totalled 101.66 billion baht.

This aligns with the government’s policy to attract foreign investment into future industries, including advanced technology, digital, AI, electric vehicles, clean energy and agri-food businesses.

Three key business groups attracting BOI investment

The first group is contract manufacturing services, such as aircraft engine cases, automated machinery and plastic parts for electronic and electrical products. These businesses help upgrade Thailand’s higher value-added manufacturing.

The second group is high-value services, including Trade and Investment Support Offices (TISO), International Business Centres (IBC) and International Procurement Offices (IPO). These businesses play an important role in pushing Thailand towards becoming a regional trade and investment hub.

The third group is computer-related services, such as data centres and software or platform development services. These businesses support Thailand’s goals of driving the digital economy and AI services.


EEC remains strong with nearly 60bn baht in foreign investment

In the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), foreign investment from January to May 2026 attracted 161 foreign investors, accounting for 30% of all foreign investors in Thailand.

This represented an increase of 32 investors, or 25%, from the same period last year.

Businesses attracting investment in the EEC included:

  • Aircraft nacelle maintenance and repair, including nacelle components for military aircraft.
  • Wholesale businesses, including fans for electronic equipment manufacturing, materials and chemicals, medical devices and medical equipment.
  • Repair and maintenance services for telecommunications equipment used in fibre-optic systems.
  • Contract manufacturing services, including air-conditioner parts, automated machinery and printed circuit board assembly (PCBA).

The Nation Editorial Team

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