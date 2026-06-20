Foreign investment in Thailand tops 154bn baht in first five months, up 73%

Foreign investment in Thailand exceeded 153.56 billion baht in the first five months of 2026, surging 73% from the same period last year.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Commerce Ministry, in his capacity as secretary of the Foreign Business Committee, said foreign investment during the first five months of 2026 saw 528 foreign investors approved to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999).
Of these, 121 investors entered through applications for foreign business licences, while 407 investors applied for foreign business certificates through investment channels under the laws on investment promotion, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and rights under treaties or international agreements.
Total investment value reached 153.56 billion baht.
The top five foreign investors in Thailand were:
Compared with the same period in 2025, approvals for foreign investment in Thailand increased by 102 investors, or 24%, from 426 to 528.
Investment value rose by 64.62 billion baht, or 73%, from 88.94 billion baht to 153.56 billion baht.
Foreign investors who obtained foreign business licences also generated employment for 3,788 Thai workers, up 1,230 people, or 48%, from 2,558 workers in the same period last year.
Most foreign investment came through investment promotion under the Board of Investment (BOI), with 254 investors, accounting for 48% of all 528 approvals. Investment value through the BOI totalled 101.66 billion baht.
This aligns with the government’s policy to attract foreign investment into future industries, including advanced technology, digital, AI, electric vehicles, clean energy and agri-food businesses.
The first group is contract manufacturing services, such as aircraft engine cases, automated machinery and plastic parts for electronic and electrical products. These businesses help upgrade Thailand’s higher value-added manufacturing.
The second group is high-value services, including Trade and Investment Support Offices (TISO), International Business Centres (IBC) and International Procurement Offices (IPO). These businesses play an important role in pushing Thailand towards becoming a regional trade and investment hub.
The third group is computer-related services, such as data centres and software or platform development services. These businesses support Thailand’s goals of driving the digital economy and AI services.
In the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), foreign investment from January to May 2026 attracted 161 foreign investors, accounting for 30% of all foreign investors in Thailand.
This represented an increase of 32 investors, or 25%, from the same period last year.
Businesses attracting investment in the EEC included: