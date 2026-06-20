Foreign investment in Thailand tops 154bn baht in first five months, up 73%

Foreign investment in Thailand exceeded 153.56 billion baht in the first five months of 2026, surging 73% from the same period last year.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Commerce Ministry, in his capacity as secretary of the Foreign Business Committee, said foreign investment during the first five months of 2026 saw 528 foreign investors approved to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999).

Of these, 121 investors entered through applications for foreign business licences, while 407 investors applied for foreign business certificates through investment channels under the laws on investment promotion, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and rights under treaties or international agreements.

Total investment value reached 153.56 billion baht.

The top five foreign investors in Thailand were: