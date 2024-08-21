Malaysia\'s HalalHolidays.asia Partners with Thailand to Boost ASEAN Halal Tourism

In essence, halal is a comprehensive lifestyle that includes many aspects of life, with the ultimate goal of living according to Islamic principles.

HalalHolidays.asia’s new platform not only debuts at a time when demand is elevated, but it also reflects a variety of potential opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive.

To help businesses fulfil this growing need in the market, Tahira Group has launched three new projects in collaboration with the TMTA, demonstrating both parties’ commitment to increasing ASEAN’s presence in the global halal market.

The projects include:

Thailand’s First Cross-border Halal Logistics: A collaboration with Triple-I Public Company Limited that will cover sea, air, and land transport to ensure halal-compliant supply chains.

A collaboration with Triple-I Public Company Limited that will cover sea, air, and land transport to ensure halal-compliant supply chains. GMIE Top Star Tik Tok Live Mega Sale 2024: An innovative marketing campaign that uses social media to promote Thai halal products to a worldwide audience.

An innovative marketing campaign that uses social media to promote Thai halal products to a worldwide audience. Thailand-China Halal Trade Marketplace: A dedicated platform for facilitating trade in halal products between Thailand and China, with a focus on the growing Chinese Muslim consumer base.

To further their efforts to promote ASEAN’s Halal industries, the TMTA and Tahira Group have signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The first one featured TMTA, Shop Global and Nilai Mart. The second group comprises TMTA, Tahira and Halal International China (Hong Kong and Macau).

Tahira Logistics chairman, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman highlighted the importance of collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand halal producers and service providers in meeting the growing demand of the regional and global halal markets.

Given the ability of these two great nations to produce halal products and services within this very strategic economic trade zone, he stated it is important that avenues of cooperation be explored together to create a cohesive platform.

Syed Saddiq further emphasised that regional producers and service providers should leverage their strengths and abilities together rather than viewing each other as competitors.

TMTA president Marut Mekloy stated that the MOU and new co-projects highlighted TMTA’s collaboration with Tahira Group, Malaysia’s leading halal logistics provider.

"Our partnership with Tahira Group spans various areas, and we’re excited to launch these new joint initiatives that will bring tangible benefits to Thailand’s halal industry,” he noted.

Vincent Tan, founder and Group CEO of Tahira Group, stated that the significance of this event is to watch others from Thailand and Malaysia collaborate to bring this colourful pavillion to the global world.

"So, we have to work together to strengthen the relationship and invite the other ASEAN countries to join and expand this market,” he said, noting that the halal market is large enough for everyone and that collaboration is more valuable than competition.

He expressed the hope that the event would help raise awareness of these halal services, which are currently available in Thailand and Malaysia, as well as encourage other countries to participate in the benefit by promoting them to their communities.

Focus on strength

One of the highlights of the TMTA Networking Dinner Talk was ICCD secretary-general Yousef Hassan Khalawi’s talk on “Thailand’s Halal Journey: Challenges and Opportunities in Global Markets”.

He discussed how Thailand and other Muslim communities in Southeast Asia, like all Muslim communities worldwide, have made significant contributions to the country and the globe despite being considered a minority group.

To make a greater contribution in both social and economic terms, he advised each ASEAN Muslim community to focus on honing their own true strengths.

"The halal industry exceeds our expectations. It’s huge. Therefore, no single country can contribute to everything. As a result, simply focus on your existing strengths. This is more than enough. This [halal market] represents a billion to trillion dollar economy for any single city,” he stated.

Khalawi highlighted Thailand’s numerous strengths, with the food industry being a particularly notable example. He considered this sector to be more than adequate. Beyond food, he praised Thailand as a strong, beautiful, and culturally significant country, emphasising tourism as a key component. Thailand’s exceptional beauty was also commended.

He advised Thailand to concentrate on halal tourism, particularly targeting families. Given the Muslim emphasis on family, focusing on family-friendly tourism could attract the entire halal market.

Despite possessing immense potential, he highlighted several challenges within the halal market, with reliable standards being the primary concern.

"In the beginning, the halal market was simply an individual practice centred on slaughtering. Now, new generations are looking for the Halal standard everywhere, including halal tourism. So, we’re talking about a completely new market. Since you are starting from scratch in every new market, there are unique challenges. You need standards. You need marketing. You need promotion. So, it’s basically just that, nothing more. These are the challenges of any new professional industry,” he explained.

Looking ahead, he urged ASEAN member states to collaborate on strengthening the halal industry.

Thailand’s new chapter

In his opening address, TMTA president Marut underscored the group’s new vision of becoming Thailand’s halal trade link to the world. He highlighted the significance of TMTA’s official ICCD membership, which would unlock new global market opportunities for Thailand’s halal sector.

“Thailand has been absent from the ICCD since its inception in 1977, almost five decades ago. The TMTA’s invitation to join the ICCD as Thailand’s exclusive representative is not only a privilege but also a substantial opportunity for our entire halal industry,” he remarked.

The evening event drew hundreds of key stakeholders from Thailand’s halal industry and those with an interest in the burgeoning global halal market. It offered a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the announcement of exciting new partnerships that will shape the future of Thailand’s halal sector.