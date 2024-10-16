IMPACT unveils THB6m ‘Common Space’ to meet rising event demands

A recent survey conducted by the centre revealed an increasing trend in event sub-activities, including management team meetings, and group discussions, as well as a need for artist rooms, VIP lounges, and fan meeting spaces. In response, IMPACT has developed Common Space by renovating an existing business centre within the centre.

The new space matches the style of IMPACT’s lobby, with seven round tables each seating two or four people, three long sofas each seating 34, and two counters. Common Space can accommodate 54 guests, with options for smaller groups of up to 20 people in Rooms 1 and 2.

Catering services from IMPACT restaurants are also available onsite.

Jintana Phongpakdee, IMPACT's corporate communications director, highlighted the importance of location and facilities in choosing event spaces.

She noted that IMPACT offers more than 52 event rooms of various sizes, capable of accommodating from dozens to tens of thousands of attendees.

The venue boasts three large ballrooms - the Royal Ballroom, Jubilee Ballroom, and Grand Diamond Ballroom - alongside The Portal Ballroom and two additional banquet halls.

The smaller event spaces are distributed across several buildings: Jupiter rooms 1-13 in the IMPACT Challenger; Sapphire Rooms 101-120 (1st floor) and 201-206 (2nd floor) in the IMPACT Forum; and Amber Rooms 1-3, Venus Rooms 1-4, and Phoenix Rooms 1-6.

Each major building also features business centre rooms and organiser rooms to serve customers. The IMPACT Arena is equipped with relaxation rooms, dressing rooms, and ad hoc rooms for staff.