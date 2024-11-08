Theppadungporn Coconut offers rehab funds to flood-affected schools

The funds, which total 10 million baht, will be used to rebuild and repair damage at schools affected by the severe flooding in September-October, while also restoring confidence among school staff and pupils. The eligible schools were selected by the Office of the Basic Education Commission.
Buildings at some schools were seriously damaged by landslides, causing students to face a shortage of classrooms, libraries, textbooks and other educational supplies.
Theppadungporn Coconut has long recognised the importance of education for Thai children and initiated the Love Sharing project in 2006, offering scholarships to schools in need and organising activities every year.
More than 700 schools across 77 provinces have received scholarships under the project so far.
In line with company president Jareeporn Theppadungporn’s motto “if you have it, you have to share it”, the project activities have been expanded to contribute to society.
For instance, “Love Sharing for Religion” focuses on the development of religious venues for spiritual support and the preservation of traditions, while “Love Sharing for Public Health” provides medical supplies to enhance healthcare facilities and enable all Thais to access high -quality treatment.
“Love Sharing for the Environment” focuses on improving the company’s internal process to mitigate environmental impacts and campaigning for greater attention to the natural world.
More than 1,000 agencies have received over 270-million-baht in support under the Love Sharing project. Theppadungporn Coconut is committed to organising activities for sustainable development practices in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
“This year, Theppadungporn Coconut has offered school rehabilitation funds under the Love Sharing project because, as we all know, many provinces were severely affected by the floods and many schools were damaged,” the company’s managing director Apisak Theppadungporn said.
“Theppadungporn Coconut would like to play a part in school rehabilitation and restore confidence among students affected by the floods,” he said.
Over the past 50 years, Theppadungporn Coconut has produced and distributed foods and beverages under several brands - Chao Koh, Mae Ploy and Yod Doi.
These Thai brands have been accepted internationally, with exports now going to more than 85 countries. The company says it feels honoured to be able develop Thai society, the economy and the environment.
For more information and details on financial support for social activities under the Love Sharing project, visit Facebook: TCCPunrak.