Theppadungporn Coconut offers rehab funds to flood-affected schools

Theppadungporn Coconut has long recognised the importance of education for Thai children and initiated the Love Sharing project in 2006, offering scholarships to schools in need and organising activities every year.

More than 700 schools across 77 provinces have received scholarships under the project so far.

In line with company president Jareeporn Theppadungporn’s motto “if you have it, you have to share it”, the project activities have been expanded to contribute to society.

For instance, “Love Sharing for Religion” focuses on the development of religious venues for spiritual support and the preservation of traditions, while “Love Sharing for Public Health” provides medical supplies to enhance healthcare facilities and enable all Thais to access high -quality treatment.

“Love Sharing for the Environment” focuses on improving the company’s internal process to mitigate environmental impacts and campaigning for greater attention to the natural world.

More than 1,000 agencies have received over 270-million-baht in support under the Love Sharing project. Theppadungporn Coconut is committed to organising activities for sustainable development practices in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.