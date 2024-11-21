One Bangkok unveils Sarapad Thai, a celebration of Thai craftsmanship

One Bangkok, Thailand’s premier mixed-use development, has launched Sarapad Thai, a unique retail space dedicated to showcasing the best of Thai design and craftsmanship.



The store offers a diverse range of products, from traditional Thai handicrafts to contemporary lifestyle accessories, all created by talented Thai designers and artisans.

Wanchun Thongyen, general manager of Sarapad Thai, explained the concept behind the store: “Sarapad Thai’s trademark is ‘etc’, which signifies the endless variety of Thai products and the stories they tell. We aim to highlight the rich cultural heritage and innovative spirit of Thai designers, offering a fresh perspective on Thainess.”

The store curates a selection of over 20,000 items, each carefully chosen to reflect Thailand’s unique identity and cultural values. From homeware and fashion accessories to art toys and food products, Sarapad Thai offers something for everyone.

A key focus of the store is supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises. By providing a platform for these businesses, Sarapad Thai contributes to the growth of the Thai creative industry and helps preserve traditional crafts.

“Sarapad Thai is more than just a store; it’s a celebration of Thai culture and creativity. We invite visitors to discover the beauty and diversity of Thai products and to support local artisans,” Wanchun concluded.