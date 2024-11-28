Bar B Q Plaza elevates mascot Bar B GON to ‘Best Friend Brand’

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2024
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Business fable marks a strategic pivot towards more narrative-driven marketing approaches

 

Thailand's long-standing barbecue restaurant chain, Bar B Q Plaza, is taking an unconventional approach to brand marketing by transforming its 30-year-old mascot, Bar B GON, into a comprehensive brand experience through strategic content development.

 

The company has launched an innovative marketing initiative centred on a business fable: “Bar B GON and the Quest for the Sacred Flame”, published in collaboration with SE-ED Publishing. This strategic move aims to elevate the mascot beyond traditional restaurant branding, positioning it as a "Best Friend Brand" with broader cultural relevance.

 

Chataya Supanpong, chief engagement officer of Food Passion Co Ltd, explained the company's strategic rationale at a press conference on Tuesday: "Over three decades, we've cultivated a loyal consumer base by developing Bar B GON from a simple mascot into a meaningful brand persona."

 

(left) Chataya Supanpong

The book represents a calculated effort to expand the brand's narrative, combining business philosophy with storytelling. Developed by a team of publishing experts, including editor Vip Buraphadeja, author Took Wilairat Aimaiem, and illustrator Khemtit Vijitvichitkul, the publication targets a wide demographic with its accessible narrative and business insights.


 

 

The long-term strategic objective is to transform Bar B GON from a restaurant mascot into a lifestyle brand embodying the philosophy of "Make the Most of NOW Moment". This approach reflects a sophisticated marketing strategy that seeks to create deeper emotional connections with consumers beyond traditional product-focused advertising.

 

By positioning Bar B GON as a "Best Friend Brand", Food Passion Co is pioneering a novel approach to brand engagement in the Thai market. The strategy involves creating content that resonates with consumers' life experiences while subtly reinforcing the brand's core messaging.

 

The publication of the business fable marks a significant milestone in the company's brand evolution, signalling a strategic pivot towards more narrative-driven marketing approaches. It demonstrates the potential for restaurant brands to create meaningful, multidimensional brand experiences that extend far beyond traditional dining sector marketing.

 

As the market continues to demand more authentic and emotionally connected brand experiences, Bar B Q Plaza's innovative approach could potentially set a new benchmark for mascot and character marketing in Southeast Asia. 
 

