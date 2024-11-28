Bar B Q Plaza elevates mascot Bar B GON to ‘Best Friend Brand’

Thailand's long-standing barbecue restaurant chain, Bar B Q Plaza, is taking an unconventional approach to brand marketing by transforming its 30-year-old mascot, Bar B GON, into a comprehensive brand experience through strategic content development.

The company has launched an innovative marketing initiative centred on a business fable: “Bar B GON and the Quest for the Sacred Flame”, published in collaboration with SE-ED Publishing. This strategic move aims to elevate the mascot beyond traditional restaurant branding, positioning it as a "Best Friend Brand" with broader cultural relevance.

Chataya Supanpong, chief engagement officer of Food Passion Co Ltd, explained the company's strategic rationale at a press conference on Tuesday: "Over three decades, we've cultivated a loyal consumer base by developing Bar B GON from a simple mascot into a meaningful brand persona."

The book represents a calculated effort to expand the brand's narrative, combining business philosophy with storytelling. Developed by a team of publishing experts, including editor Vip Buraphadeja, author Took Wilairat Aimaiem, and illustrator Khemtit Vijitvichitkul, the publication targets a wide demographic with its accessible narrative and business insights.



