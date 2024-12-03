Technology key to sustainable future, says Siemens Thailand CEO

Emissions and Sustainability Commitments

The company claims it has made significant strides in sustainability, with Conlon reporting a 50% reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions over the past four years. The newly introduced Siemens EcoTec label represents a commitment to setting high sustainability standards across product performance.

"Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030," Conlon said, emphasising the company's proactive approach to environmental responsibility.

Addressing Demographic and Environmental Challenges

The address also tackled critical issues such as:

The impact of an ageing population on health care and workforce dynamics

Addressing air quality and climate-related environmental challenges

Developing technological solutions that can adapt to changing demographic patterns

Collaborative Approach to Sustainability

Conlon concluded with a call to action for stakeholders across industries, urging collaborative efforts to leverage technology in creating a more sustainable future.

"The solutions to our most pressing challenges lie at the intersection of innovation, technology, and collective commitment," he emphasised.

The forum underscored Siemens' position as a leader in technological innovation, demonstrating how advanced technologies can be strategically deployed to address complex sustainability challenges.

As Thailand continues to navigate environmental and technological transformations, Siemens' approach offers a blueprint for integrating technological innovation with sustainable development goals.

