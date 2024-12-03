Technology key to sustainable future, says Siemens Thailand CEO

Siemens Thailand's leadership has outlined a comprehensive vision for technological solutions to sustainability challenges, emphasising the critical role of innovation in addressing complex environmental and social issues.
In a keynote address at the Sustainability Forum 2025 hosted by Krungthepturakij newspaper on Tuesday, Ross Conlon, president and chief executive of Siemens Thailand, identified five pivotal mega trends reshaping the nation's technological landscape: demographic change, urbanisation, supply-chain localisation, environmental challenges, and digitisation.
Technological Solutions to Complex Challenges
Conlon highlighted the multifaceted approach required to tackle sustainability, presenting concrete technological interventions across various sectors:
Emissions and Sustainability Commitments
The company claims it has made significant strides in sustainability, with Conlon reporting a 50% reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions over the past four years. The newly introduced Siemens EcoTec label represents a commitment to setting high sustainability standards across product performance.
"Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030," Conlon said, emphasising the company's proactive approach to environmental responsibility.
Addressing Demographic and Environmental Challenges
The address also tackled critical issues such as:
Collaborative Approach to Sustainability
Conlon concluded with a call to action for stakeholders across industries, urging collaborative efforts to leverage technology in creating a more sustainable future.
"The solutions to our most pressing challenges lie at the intersection of innovation, technology, and collective commitment," he emphasised.
The forum underscored Siemens' position as a leader in technological innovation, demonstrating how advanced technologies can be strategically deployed to address complex sustainability challenges.
As Thailand continues to navigate environmental and technological transformations, Siemens' approach offers a blueprint for integrating technological innovation with sustainable development goals.