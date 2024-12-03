Technology key to sustainable future, says Siemens Thailand CEO

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2024
|
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Comprehensive vision for technological solutions to sustainability challenges outlined

 

Siemens Thailand's leadership has outlined a comprehensive vision for technological solutions to sustainability challenges, emphasising the critical role of innovation in addressing complex environmental and social issues.

 

In a keynote address at the Sustainability Forum 2025 hosted by Krungthepturakij newspaper on Tuesday, Ross Conlon, president and chief executive of Siemens Thailand, identified five pivotal mega trends reshaping the nation's technological landscape: demographic change, urbanisation, supply-chain localisation, environmental challenges, and digitisation.

 

 

Technological Solutions to Complex Challenges

Conlon highlighted the multifaceted approach required to tackle sustainability, presenting concrete technological interventions across various sectors:

  • Urban Infrastructure: The expansion of Bangkok's metro system was cited as a prime example of sustainable transport solutions, addressing both urbanisation and environmental concerns.
  • Supply-Chain Resilience: The localisation of critical supply chains, particularly in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles and data centres, was identified as crucial for economic and environmental sustainability.
  • Digital Twin Technology: Siemens is pioneering innovative solutions such as digital twin technology, which enables precise optimisation of manufacturing processes to reduce resource consumption and improve energy efficiency.
     

 

 

Emissions and Sustainability Commitments

The company claims it has made significant strides in sustainability, with Conlon reporting a 50% reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions over the past four years. The newly introduced Siemens EcoTec label represents a commitment to setting high sustainability standards across product performance.

 

"Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030," Conlon said, emphasising the company's proactive approach to environmental responsibility.

 

Ross Conlon

 

Addressing Demographic and Environmental Challenges

The address also tackled critical issues such as:

  • The impact of an ageing population on health care and workforce dynamics
  • Addressing air quality and climate-related environmental challenges
  • Developing technological solutions that can adapt to changing demographic patterns

 

 

Collaborative Approach to Sustainability

Conlon concluded with a call to action for stakeholders across industries, urging collaborative efforts to leverage technology in creating a more sustainable future. 

 

"The solutions to our most pressing challenges lie at the intersection of innovation, technology, and collective commitment," he emphasised.

 

The forum underscored Siemens' position as a leader in technological innovation, demonstrating how advanced technologies can be strategically deployed to address complex sustainability challenges.

 

As Thailand continues to navigate environmental and technological transformations, Siemens' approach offers a blueprint for integrating technological innovation with sustainable development goals.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy