CPALL issues statement amidst 7-Eleven buyout speculation

CPALL, the Thai subsidiary of CP Group that operates 7-Eleven stores in the country, on Friday affirmed its commitment to prudent investment practices amid reports that Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese parent company of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, had approached CP for investment in a management buyout.

A report by Japanese media NHK suggested that Seven & i Holdings is seeking investment as a defence against competitive pressures, including a bid from Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard. Couche-Tard’s offer is understood to exceed ¥7 trillion (approximately $47 billion), while the proposed management buyout is estimated at around ¥9 trillion ($58 billion). Should it proceed, the buyout would be the largest in Japanese history.

In its statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , CPALL’s chief financial officer, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, said: "Regarding the news reported by foreign media, [we understand that] the Japanese retail company is looking for several investors, and our company is one of the names mentioned. There is no conclusion or selection of partners yet."

"Therefore, the company would like to inform [the public] that our investment policy focuses on the growth of the business. In the event that we are considering any investment proposal, we will carry out the process with caution and careful consideration, prioritising the best interests of the company, shareholders, and stakeholders."

