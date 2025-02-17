Nation Group extends contracts for its disabled athletes

Nation Group will continue its support for nine athletes with disabilities in a bid to enhance equality, its CEO Shine Bunnag said on Monday.
He added that this move was part of the company’s contribution to a better and more equal society.
“We are committed to boosting employees’ opportunities and ensuring equality in the organisation,” he said, “We believe that employees’ potential should not be limited.”
This year marks the sixth renewal of contracts with athletes from the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand.
“We not only provide job opportunities, but also support their training and their participation in competitions, so they can develop and enhance their reputation as national athletes,” he said.
The nine also act as role models to inspire all disabled individuals to work towards a better quality of life, he added.
Shine confirmed that all its athletes are devoting themselves to training as the country’s representatives in international competitions.
“Support from the organisation is important to boost morale and give athletes the opportunity to show their full potential,” he concluded.
Nation Group is committed to promoting social diversity and equality, as diversity is an important factor in driving the organisation and society towards success.
The support of athletes with disabilities reflects the company’s commitment to change social values and encourage all sectors to create a society that embraces diversity.
The nine athletes with disabilities supported by Nation Group are: