Crack in windshield causes Thai Airways flight to return to Bangkok

Thai Airways has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding flight TG401, which was forced to return to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday (February 16).
The Bangkok-Singapore flight, scheduled to depart at 7pm, was diverted mid-flight due to a cracked windshield.
The unexpected return was highlighted on a social media post on the ‘Big Grean’ page, which also noted passengers’ confusion as the aircraft, which was nearing Singapore, suddenly turned back.
The airline has now confirmed that the pilot detected a crack in the outermost of the cockpit’s three-layered windshield and, in line with safety regulations, made the decision to return to Bangkok.
Thai Airways emphasised that passenger safety is their utmost priority. The airline promptly arranged a replacement aircraft, and the rescheduled flight, TG401D, departed Bangkok at 9am this morning, arriving in Singapore at 12.25pm local time.
The airline apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.