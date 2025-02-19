Precision farming the only way forward for Thai agricultural sector

Siam Kubota, Thailand’s largest agricultural machinery manufacturer, has announced its plans to achieve 67 billion baht in revenue for 2025, an 8% increase from its 62 billion baht earnings in 2024.

With the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry forecasting agricultural GDP growth of 1.8-2.8% this year, following a contraction in 2024 due to adverse weather conditions, the country is poised to drive modernisation in Thailand's farming sector.

Siam Kubota’s president, Kazunori Tani, said the company's growth strategy would focus on expanding precision farming technologies and agricultural services across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The firm currently derives 60% of its revenue from domestic sales and 40% from international markets, especially ASEAN countries like Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

