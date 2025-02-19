CP AXTRA’s 2024 Net Profit Soars 23.5% to THB 10.8 Billion, Board Approves THB 0.71 Dividend per Share

The strong performance was driven by robust sales growth and an improved gross profit margin across both wholesale and retail businesses.

Omni channel sales exceeded expectations, accounting for 18% of total sales volume – reflecting CPAXT’s ongoing investment in technology, platform development and advanced AI-driven data analytics, reinforcing its leadership in retail technology.

Mr. Tanin Buranamanit, Group Chief Executive Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, stated that CPAXT’s performance over the past year reflects its strong business potential and ability to achieve growth in all dimensions. Looking ahead to 2025, the Company has outlined the following strategies to continue its momentum in sales and earnings: