CP AXTRA’s 2024 Net Profit Soars 23.5% to THB 10.8 Billion, Board Approves THB 0.71 Dividend per Share

The strong performance was driven by robust sales growth and an improved gross profit margin across both wholesale and retail businesses.
Omni channel sales exceeded expectations, accounting for 18% of total sales volume – reflecting CPAXT’s ongoing investment in technology, platform development and advanced AI-driven data analytics, reinforcing its leadership in retail technology.
Mr. Tanin Buranamanit, Group Chief Executive Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, stated that CPAXT’s performance over the past year reflects its strong business potential and ability to achieve growth in all dimensions. Looking ahead to 2025, the Company has outlined the following strategies to continue its momentum in sales and earnings:
In addition, on 18 February 2025, the Board of Directors approved to propose to the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the approval of an annual dividend of THB 0.71 per share for 2024. After deducting the interim dividend of 0.18 baht per share already paid, the remaining THB 0.53 per share will be distributed accordingly.
CPAXT continues to drive business growth with a strategic plan for sustainable development. The Company was ranked among the top 10% in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global and recognized as an Industry Mover for the second consecutive year. With an impressive score of 84 out of 100, CPAXT secured its place in the Food & Staples Retailing sector of “the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.” This achievement underscores its commitment to sustainability, ensuring value creation for all stakeholders and delivering strong and sustainable returns to shareholders.
(1) Normalized net profit after adjustment of amalgamation-related expense