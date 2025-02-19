Tutorial schools re-invent themselves in post-pandemic Thailand

The once-thriving tutorial school industry in Thailand is in significant decline, with numerous established institutions closing branches following the Covid pandemic.

Once a rite of passage for ambitious Thai students, today’s young people are no longer interested in extending the number of hours they spend studying.

"The landscape has fundamentally shifted,” laments Suthee Asavavimol, co-founder and executive director of Learn Corporation, better known as “P'Nhong OnDemand”. "Students are exhausted from excessive screen time and not interested in additional online lessons after regular school hours.”

This fatigue, coupled with major changes to university entrance procedures, has accelerated the industry’s decline. While competitive examinations once dominated university admissions, approximately 30% of students now opt to submit portfolios directly to universities rather than sitting additional exams.

Whilst acknowledging that declining birth rates are contributing to the tutorial industry's struggles, Suthee has a more nuanced perspective.