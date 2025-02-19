Tutorial schools re-invent themselves in post-pandemic Thailand

The once-thriving tutorial school industry in Thailand is in significant decline, with numerous established institutions closing branches following the Covid pandemic.
Once a rite of passage for ambitious Thai students, today’s young people are no longer interested in extending the number of hours they spend studying.
"The landscape has fundamentally shifted,” laments Suthee Asavavimol, co-founder and executive director of Learn Corporation, better known as “P'Nhong OnDemand”. "Students are exhausted from excessive screen time and not interested in additional online lessons after regular school hours.”
This fatigue, coupled with major changes to university entrance procedures, has accelerated the industry’s decline. While competitive examinations once dominated university admissions, approximately 30% of students now opt to submit portfolios directly to universities rather than sitting additional exams.
Whilst acknowledging that declining birth rates are contributing to the tutorial industry's struggles, Suthee has a more nuanced perspective.
“We are seeing significant growth in international school enrolment and families sending children to study abroad,” he noted. “The upper market segment continues to expand rapidly.”
This represents a striking departure from traditional tutorial school models. Rather than focusing exclusively on grade improvement, today's parents prioritise career planning, self-discovery and global opportunities for their children.
After experiencing only modest growth of 5-6% last year, OnDemand has diversified its portfolio to include two specialised tutorial programmes dubbed “Ignite” and “EduSmith” catering to international examinations and overseas university applications.
Tutorial providers that fail to evolve face an uncertain future, according to industry experts. Traditional grade-focused tutoring centres are increasingly struggling to attract students, whilst those offering international curriculum support and university pathway guidance are thriving.
“The traditional model where students attend tutorials simply to improve grades is becoming obsolete,” said Suthee. “Today’s parents are looking for comprehensive educational planning that opens doors to international universities and global careers.”
This transformation extends beyond tutorial schools to mainstream education. Thailand’s elite schools, previously renowned for mathematics competitions and domestic academic excellence, are increasingly focused on preparing students for international universities.
Whilst the upper-middle class pivots towards international education, a more troubling trend can be observed among disadvantaged communities. Recent data indicate that only 30 out of every 100 Thai children who complete secondary education continue to university level.
“This represents a critical gap in our educational system,” Suthee remarked. “These children effectively disappear from official oversight, with good students becoming underage workers and troubled ones developing into social problems.”
OnDemand has established scholarship programmes providing free online courses to 3,000 disadvantaged students, some of whom have subsequently gained admission to medical schools and prestigious universities.
“These young people demonstrate tremendous potential when given opportunities,” said Suthee. “The question is why our educational system fails to support them adequately.”
As Thailand's tutorial industry continues its transformation, the widening educational divide is a national issue requiring coordinated policy responses from educational authorities and social development agencies.