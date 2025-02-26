Accounting adjustment saddles THAI with THB26.9 bn loss in fiscal 2024

A one-time accounting adjustment has resulted in Thai Airways International reporting a huge net loss of 26.901 billion baht for fiscal year 2024, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of 28.123 billion baht.

The national carrier attributes the loss to an accounting adjustment stemming from its debt restructuring, assuring stakeholders that it will not impede the airline’s exit from its rehabilitation plan.

The loss reported on Wednesday translates to a loss of 6.26 baht per share, down from a profit of 12.87 baht per share in 2023. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after accounting for aircraft lease obligations, stood at 41.839 billion baht, down 2.4% from the previous year.

The loss was the result of a one-off expense of 49.260 billion baht, primarily due to debt restructuring losses amounting to approximately 45.271 billion baht.

This arose from the debt-to-equity conversion as part of the airline’s rehabilitation plan, a non-recurring event unrelated to its core operational activities.

