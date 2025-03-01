Sikarin announces strong 2024 results

Sikarin Pcl (SKR) has announced robust financial performance for the year 2024, reporting net profit of 664 million baht and total revenues of 6,092 million baht, representing a 4.12% increase year on year.

According to its statement released on Friday, the company attributes this growth to the continued expansion of its specialised medical services.

Suriyan Kojonroj, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of SKR, highlighted that health-care service revenues reached 6 billion baht, a 4.08% rise compared with the previous year.

Despite facing headwinds from the Social Security Office's reduction in medical service rates for high-cost inpatient cases (AdjRW>2), which resulted in a 315-million-baht impact on total revenue, SKR successfully broadened its customer base among cash-paying clients.

Notably, the treatment of complex diseases through its specialised medical centres experienced sustained growth. This, coupled with a focus on efficient cost control and risk mitigation, enabled SKR to maintain a net profit margin of 10.92% and increase total assets by 4.04% to 9,619 million baht.

