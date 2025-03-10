US Fund opposes Seven & I's CEO appointment

Seven & i said in a statement, "We are disappointed that Artisan has prejudged our commitment to pursuing all paths to unlock shareholder value without knowing all the facts."
In a letter sent to the board of Seven & i, Artisan also asked the company to reconsider a takeover proposal from Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., according to the Japanese retailer.
Seven & i also said that it has called on Couche-Tard to consider such steps as selling more than 2,000 of its stores in the United States, in a bid to resolve antitrust concerns.
