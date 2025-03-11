Tsujiri to close all Thailand branches on March 31

Founded in Kyoto in 1860 by Riemon Tsuji, Tsujiri is known for its dedication to innovation while preserving Japanese tea traditions. Over 150 years, the brand has expanded to over 10 countries worldwide.

Tsujiri entered Thailand on December 24, 2016, opening its first store at EmQuartier shopping complex. It later expanded to major locations, including Siam Paragon, IconSiam, Central Ladprao, Robinson Ratchapruek, Central Bangna, Central Rama 9, Staybridge Thonglor and CentralWorld.