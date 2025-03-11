Tsujiri to close all Thailand branches on March 31

Japan-based green tea shop operator Tsujiri has announced that it will close all its branches in Thailand by March 31 this year.

In a statement posted on Tsujiri Thailand’s Facebook page on Saturday, the company expressed gratitude to Thai customers for their support and love for the brand.

“Every order, every review, and every visit are valuable memories,” the announcement read. “Although we must say goodbye today, we hope the taste of Tsujiri will always remain in your memory.”

Founded in Kyoto in 1860 by Riemon Tsuji, Tsujiri is known for its dedication to innovation while preserving Japanese tea traditions. Over 150 years, the brand has expanded to over 10 countries worldwide.

Tsujiri entered Thailand on December 24, 2016, opening its first store at EmQuartier shopping complex. It later expanded to major locations, including Siam Paragon, IconSiam, Central Ladprao, Robinson Ratchapruek, Central Bangna, Central Rama 9, Staybridge Thonglor and CentralWorld.

