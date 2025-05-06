Thai businesses shift to liquidity-preservation mode amid economic uncertainty and cash crunch

The Thai and global economies are facing intense instability from a mix of risk factors: the lingering impact of Trump-era tariffs sparking trade wars, escalating geopolitical conflicts, and weakening investor and consumer confidence. These dynamics have pushed consumers to tighten spending and businesses to adopt a “wait and see” stance—particularly in the real estate sector, which was already slowing and further hit by a recent earthquake.

Event organizers, whose business models rely heavily on cash flow, are also experiencing the worst liquidity crisis in a decade. Clients—both government and private—are delaying payments, triggering a domino effect that affects organizers and suppliers alike.

"Without sufficient liquidity, businesses won’t just slow—they’ll stop completely," warned Prasert Taedullayasatit, President of the Thai Condominium Association. He noted that while conditions in Q1 were better than the trough in Q3 2024, most businesses and consumers are still pulling back due to ongoing uncertainty. The greatest concern now is the potential ripple effects of U.S. policy on Thailand’s real estate market.

To survive, businesses are conserving cash, delaying new investments, and carefully managing debt obligations, especially corporate bonds. Some firms are restructuring loans and relying on central bank support to stay afloat.