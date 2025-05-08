\"Don Don Donki\" Pulls Out of Bangkok Mall After Just 18 Months

Japanese retail giant "Don Don Donki" is set to close its branch at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, also known as The Mall Bangkapi, on May 12th, 2025.

The closure comes a mere 18 months after the store, the ninth Don Don Donki in Thailand and the first to partner with The Mall Group, opened its doors, sparking considerable chatter online.

The opening of the Bangkapi branch of "Don Don Donki," often affectionately shortened to "Donki" by locals, was the culmination of years of wooing by The Mall Group.

Donki (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading purveyor of household goods and high-quality Japanese imported food, part of the Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (PPIH), finally signed on the dotted line.

Key figures involved in the decision included Chairman Kota Tamaki, Director Nattavuth Tangkaravakoon, and Director of Donki Thailand Worathep Assavakasem.

