\"Don Don Donki\" Pulls Out of Bangkok Mall After Just 18 Months

Japanese retail giant "Don Don Donki" is set to close its branch at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, also known as The Mall Bangkapi, on May 12th, 2025.
The closure comes a mere 18 months after the store, the ninth Don Don Donki in Thailand and the first to partner with The Mall Group, opened its doors, sparking considerable chatter online.
The opening of the Bangkapi branch of "Don Don Donki," often affectionately shortened to "Donki" by locals, was the culmination of years of wooing by The Mall Group.
Donki (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading purveyor of household goods and high-quality Japanese imported food, part of the Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (PPIH), finally signed on the dotted line.
Key figures involved in the decision included Chairman Kota Tamaki, Director Nattavuth Tangkaravakoon, and Director of Donki Thailand Worathep Assavakasem.
Tamaki had previously cited the company's ambition to establish a presence in key strategic locations across Bangkok as the rationale for choosing The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi as their inaugural venture with the retail group, following lengthy negotiations.
The Bangkapi location was strategically chosen due to its status as a prominent shopping destination and a central hub for a large catchment area. Its accessibility via various transport links – car, electric train, and water taxi – also contributed to a significant daily footfall.
Furthermore, the branch represented a crucial entry into the eastern Bangkok market for Donki. The company expressed optimism that the partnership with The Mall Group would broaden the appeal of Japanese-style shopping and pave the way for further, rapid expansion within the group's portfolio of shopping centres, boosting the local Bangkapi economy and attracting a wider customer base to both the Don Don Donki store and the mall itself.
The "Don Don Donki" at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi occupied a prime spot on the ground floor, ensuring high visibility for shoppers entering from any direction.
The 1,250 square metre supermarket operated under the "Japan Specialty Store" concept, offering a wide array of "Made in Japan" or "Made by Japan" products to cater to diverse needs, from those seeking authentic Japanese quality to those drawn to Japanese food and culture.
The store's design, themed around "deliciousness, health, and environment," aimed to create a unique and inviting atmosphere.
Key attractions included a substantial selection of ready meals and a "yatai" zone, reminiscent of Japanese street food stalls, offering customers a variety of high-quality Japanese dishes like sushi, sashimi, and skewers for immediate consumption or takeaway.
Customers also had the option of ordering via a delivery app, mirroring services at other Donki branches.
However, after just 18 months of trading, it appears the branch's performance fell short of expectations. Whatever the underlying reasons, "Donki" has made the decision to cease trading at this location. Loyal customers are encouraged to visit and make their final purchases before the shutters come down for good on May 12th.