Three Japanese bakeries have closed: we look at why

Kritinee Pongtanalert, an associate professor in the Department of Marketing at Chulalongkorn Business School and an expert in Japanese market trends, points to the similarities between the pastries sold by Gram Pancakes and Pablo Cheese tart. The pancake, Kritinee notes, has a relatively high quantity of flour, while the cheese tart has an increased proportion of both flour and cheese. Both types of pastries might be considered too heavy for Thai consumers, especially in a hot climate. In Thailand, consumers tend to prefer pastries with fewer ingredients like flour, milk, and cheese, as the combination of these is heavy to digest. This preference is consistent even in Japan, the birthplace of the brands, where sales of items like chocolate, cheese, and bread decrease during the hot season.

So while initial consumer interest in these brands was probably driven by the novelty and a fad for all these Japanese, over time, demand declined. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, pushed the focus ever further away, making it even more challenging for the brands to sustain their presence.

However, this doesn't imply that every dessert shop faces a decline as time passes. Take After You as an example of a dessert shop that has adeptly adjusted and sustained its popularity. The continuous growth and resilience of the dessert shop can be attributed to three key factors: the presence of signature menu items that create a lasting impression, the ability to tailor flavours to the preferences of the local community, and the introduction of new and exciting menu items to keep consumers engaged.

"After You is an excellent example of a shop that has performed exceptionally well. Initially, the menu included Shibuya honey toast and various cakes, with Kakigori added later. As it achieved success, seasonal items like 'Kakigori with Ma-yong-chid' emerged, and the latest addition, 'Kakigori with santol in syrup,' has also created a sense of curiosity. This approach makes people feel like they want to try it out because they're familiar with the existing menu, and the introduction of new items adds an element of excitement and makes the experience more enjoyable,” Kristine said.

Japanese brands entering the Thai market may face challenges in curating a seasonal menu due to the higher costs involved. For example, imported ingredients may incur additional expenses, impacting the overall pricing strategy. Additionally, certain brands may struggle with managing cash flow in their home country, affecting their ability to create an exciting and innovative experience for Thai consumers.

In addition to Japanese pastry brands, the decline and closures of Japanese stores are also noteworthy trends. The one retail outlet that stands out and has managed to turn a profit is Donki, a retail store with a distinctive blue penguin icon as the symbol. Donki is gradually expanding and making its mark on shopping centres throughout the Bangkok metropolitan area.

Currently, the situation for Japanese department stores in Thailand seems to remain unchanged or become worse, leading to several closures, This is attributed to the increase in online shopping, which has reduced footfall in physical stores. The capital flowing into branches abroad has also decreased.

Kritinee says Donki’s apparent success stems from adjusting its positioning and brand image. Transitioning from a discount store that operates around the clock in Japan, Donki Thailand has transformed into a premium store focusing on high-quality goods at affordable prices, creating a so-called “affordable premium” concept that offers good quality and easy accessibility.

"In Thailand, Donki gives the impression of a more premium brand from Japan. Despite the relatively higher prices compared to Thai products, the perceived quality makes it seem reasonable. Moreover, Donki Thailand has an entertainment element, making shopping enjoyable. The visually appealing arrangement of Japanese snacks, including fresh seafood and meat, enhances the overall experience and demonstrates a good understanding of Thai preferences.

Donki has also adapted to local preferences by understanding the consumption behaviour of Thai people, such as offering promotions with discounted prices. Because the store understands what Thai people like to eat and their payment behaviour, they strategically place popular products in front of the store, along with price reductions and stock clearance promotions before closing, making it a popular choice for office workers in the area.

In conclusion, the recent closures of businesses can be attributed to various factors, among them flagship menu offerings, appropriate pricing, local preferences, and more. However, what appears to be a common factor for many establishments to thrive is the ability to adapt to trends and consumer preferences, and this is something restaurant operators cannot afford to ignore.