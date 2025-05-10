Don Don Donki\'s Bangkok Exit Signals Retail Cost Pressures

Japanese discount retailer Don Don Donki is set to close its branch in The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Bangkok, marking the second such closure in Thailand and serving as a stark reminder of the increasing pressure on businesses to manage escalating costs.

The move comes just under two years after the Bangkapi store opened in December 2023, with its final day of trading scheduled for 12th May 2025.

This will reduce Don Don Donki's Thai footprint to seven stores, down from the eight it operated across the country, including locations in Thong Lor, Silom, MBK Center, and various suburban malls.

This isn't the first retrenchment for the popular Japanese chain in Thailand. Back in September 2022, Don Don Donki closed its branch in The Market Ratchaprasong, having opened there in March 2020.

These closures represent a recalibration of Don Don Donki (Thailand)'s expansion strategy following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial ambitions were to reach 20 stores by 2025, but this target was revised down to a more modest three new openings per year in the wake of the pandemic's impact.

