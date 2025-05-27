Thai Tycoon Charoen transfers BJC-AWC-TGH shares to 5 heirs equally

The companies clarified that no single family member holds a significant controlling stake in Sattha Sub 9, which remains the principal shareholder under the chain principle. As a result, the share transfers do not constitute a takeover under Thai capital market rules, and thus do not trigger a mandatory tender offer requirement under SEC regulation No. Tor Jor 12/2554.

The firms emphasized that this internal restructuring has no impact on business operations, management structures, board composition, or executive leadership.

The move is seen as part of a long-term succession plan by Charoen to pass on his business empire in a structured and balanced manner to the next generation.