Thai Coffee Market Bubbles Over as Local Chains Post Record Revenues

Thailand's insatiable appetite for coffee continues to fuel an extraordinary surge in the domestic market, with both established players and emerging local chains reporting significant financial gains.

The "affordable price" model, offering competitively priced beverages, has emerged as a key factor driving this remarkable expansion.

Recent financial disclosures for 2024 reveal impressive growth across numerous coffee chains in terms of revenue, net profit, and store count.

Notably, Café Phunthai, a relatively recent entrant, has demonstrated exceptional acceleration, outperforming several long-standing brands and setting ambitious targets to become the largest coffee chain by branch network in the country.

Despite this burgeoning competition, Café Amazon maintains its stronghold as Thailand's most extensive coffee chain.

Intriguingly, as its parent company, PTT, navigates the complexities of global oil price fluctuations, the lifestyle business segment, predominantly led by Café Amazon, has experienced exponential growth.

Strategic restructuring within Café Amazon under former CEO Disathat Panyarachun has streamlined operations, enabling the brand to vigorously compete for market share both within Thailand and internationally.

