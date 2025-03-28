OR opens the first Café Amazon Concept Store in the heart of Phnom Penh, Cambodia 

For the Café Amazon Toul Kork branch, the menu features special drinks unique to this location, such as "Komlos Srok Yerng," inspired by the traditional Cambodian dessert of sticky rice with banana served at celebratory events. This drink combines Amazon House Blend coffee with banana syrup, topped with sticky rice and banana. Another signature drink is "Nary Smai Thmey," a smoothie made with pink guava, a famous fruit in Cambodia, and garnished with plum powder, offering a sweet and tangy flavor that is refreshing.

The Toul Kork branch also features a Concept Bar offering coffee made from specially selected beans, including seasonal varieties, which will only be available at Concept Store locations. In addition to drinks, Café Amazon Toul Kork serves a variety of food options, catering to workers in the Toul Kork area. This includes local dishes such as Lok Lak (stir-fried beef) and Bay Sach Chrok (Cambodian-style beef), Thai dishes like Pad Thai and Pad Kra Pao, as well as light meals and baked goods. Furthermore, this branch is the first in Cambodia to offer Soft Serve ice cream.

The store's décor emphasizes a tranquil, "Lifestyle Oasis" atmosphere, allowing customers to experience the essence of nature. Notably, the furniture and interior materials used in the store are made from upcycled materials, in line with the circular economy principles. This reflects Café Amazon's commitment to environmental sustainability and its business model aimed at creating "A Better World," showing a strong focus on both environmental care and sustainable practices.

Currently, Café Amazon has a total of 4,879 branches across 11 countries worldwide. Cambodia has the highest number of branches, with 254 locations, and this new branch is the 254th one. The opening of the first Concept Store in Cambodia reflects OR's commitment to bringing the Thai brand to global recognition. OR aims to achieve success and acceptance in the global market, striving to become a leading global beverage brand.

As for the Neak Vorn PTT Station, it is a flagship service station located in the heart of Phnom Penh. In addition to offering high-quality Euro 5 standard fuel, the station brings together various services, including Café Amazon, 7-Eleven convenience store, Otteri laundromat, and various restaurants, providing a comprehensive range of services to Cambodian consumers. Currently, there are a total of 186 PTT Station branches in Cambodia.