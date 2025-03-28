OR opens the first Café Amazon Concept Store in the heart of Phnom Penh, Cambodia 

M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, CEO of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), and Mr Tull Traisorat, Ambassador of Thailand to Cambodia, participated in the grand opening of the Café Amazon Concept Store at the Toul Kork branch. This marks the first Café Amazon Concept Store in Cambodia, which is also poised to become a new landmark in Phnom Penh.
Additionally, OR's executive team attended the official opening of the Neak Vorn PTT Station, one of the flagship service stations, located in the heart of Phnom Penh. The event was honored by the presence of Mr Cheap Sour, assistant to Cambodia’s Mines and Energy Minister.
M.L. Peekthong revealed that OR recognizes Cambodia's potential in terms of economic growth and business opportunities. The company has strategically positioned Cambodia as a "Second Homebase," expanding its business from Thailand to the Cambodian market under PTT Cambodia Limited (PTTCL). OR aims to foster sustainable growth alongside Cambodia, following the "They Grow - We Grow" philosophy, which guides OR's approach to doing business abroad.
The Café Amazon Concept Store at the Toul Kork branch is the first Concept Store of its kind in Cambodia. The store follows the People Concept, which aims to make each Café Amazon location a local representative that tells the story of the community. The store design blends the ideas and diverse lifestyles of people of all ages, as well as the local environment, with the business operations. It features a variety of seating options to accommodate different customer groups, from workers and students to families.
The Café Amazon Concept Store offers special menu items that vary from location to location. These are fusion-style drinks that highlight local culture, with signature drinks made from ingredients sourced from the community where the store is located.
For the Café Amazon Toul Kork branch, the menu features special drinks unique to this location, such as "Komlos Srok Yerng," inspired by the traditional Cambodian dessert of sticky rice with banana served at celebratory events. This drink combines Amazon House Blend coffee with banana syrup, topped with sticky rice and banana. Another signature drink is "Nary Smai Thmey," a smoothie made with pink guava, a famous fruit in Cambodia, and garnished with plum powder, offering a sweet and tangy flavor that is refreshing.
The Toul Kork branch also features a Concept Bar offering coffee made from specially selected beans, including seasonal varieties, which will only be available at Concept Store locations. In addition to drinks, Café Amazon Toul Kork serves a variety of food options, catering to workers in the Toul Kork area. This includes local dishes such as Lok Lak (stir-fried beef) and Bay Sach Chrok (Cambodian-style beef), Thai dishes like Pad Thai and Pad Kra Pao, as well as light meals and baked goods. Furthermore, this branch is the first in Cambodia to offer Soft Serve ice cream.
The store's décor emphasizes a tranquil, "Lifestyle Oasis" atmosphere, allowing customers to experience the essence of nature. Notably, the furniture and interior materials used in the store are made from upcycled materials, in line with the circular economy principles. This reflects Café Amazon's commitment to environmental sustainability and its business model aimed at creating "A Better World," showing a strong focus on both environmental care and sustainable practices.
Currently, Café Amazon has a total of 4,879 branches across 11 countries worldwide. Cambodia has the highest number of branches, with 254 locations, and this new branch is the 254th one. The opening of the first Concept Store in Cambodia reflects OR's commitment to bringing the Thai brand to global recognition. OR aims to achieve success and acceptance in the global market, striving to become a leading global beverage brand.
As for the Neak Vorn PTT Station, it is a flagship service station located in the heart of Phnom Penh. In addition to offering high-quality Euro 5 standard fuel, the station brings together various services, including Café Amazon, 7-Eleven convenience store, Otteri laundromat, and various restaurants, providing a comprehensive range of services to Cambodian consumers. Currently, there are a total of 186 PTT Station branches in Cambodia.