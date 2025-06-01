THAI partners with airlines to boost US tourism, drops direct flight plans

However, after conducting a feasibility study on resuming direct flights to the United States, THAI found the long-haul routes to be economically unviable due to the substantial fuel costs involved.

Additionally, return flights from the US would require a reduction of more than 100 passenger seats, while cargo transport would be severely restricted due to fuel constraints limiting payload capacity.

"From past flight data, THAI operated in the US market for over a decade, but consistently recorded losses. Even after adjusting strategies, including stopovers, profitability remained elusive,” he said.

“The long distances to destinations like Los Angeles and New York—requiring 17-hour flights—result in high operational costs. Today, after reassessment, we concluded that resuming direct flights would remain financially impractical."