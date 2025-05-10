Thai Airways Grounds Pakistan Flights Amid India-Pakistan Military Escalation

Passengers seeking the latest updates and flight information are advised to consult the airline's Corporate Communications Facebook page: THAI Corporate Communications, or to contact the THAI Contact Centre on 0-2356-1111, which is operational 24 hours a day.

Thai Airways expressed i ts sincere apologies for any inconvenience this disruption may cause to passengers.

The flight cancellations come as Reuters news agency reports a significant escalation in the conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to their latest dispatches, Pakistan announced early on Saturday that it had launched a military operation targeting multiple locations within India, including a missile storage facility in the north.

This action reportedly follows what Pakistan claims were Indian missile strikes on three of its air bases, one near the capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan's air defences reportedly intercepted the majority of these alleged Indian missiles.

The two nations, locked in a protracted dispute over the Kashmir region, have been engaged in increasing clashes since Wednesday, when India conducted strikes inside Pakistan, asserting they were targeting "terrorist infrastructure."

Pakistan had vowed retaliation for these earlier actions.

