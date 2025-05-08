India-Pakistan airspace closure affects Thai Airways and European flights until May 10

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has also issued a warning, urging passengers to verify their travel plans, as many airlines have had to reroute flights to avoid Pakistani airspace, currently deemed a high-risk zone due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

CAAT noted that these disruptions may particularly affect Thailand–Europe routes. Furthermore, ongoing aerial hostilities between Israel and the Houthi group have forced some airlines to alter flight paths to avoid conflict zones in the Middle East.

Passengers, especially those with tight connections in third countries, are advised to monitor the situation closely and stay in contact with their airline for the latest information. CAAT also encourages passengers to review their passenger rights under applicable regulations to ensure they receive proper assistance and protection.

CAAT affirmed that it will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with relevant agencies to prioritize passenger safety.