India-Pakistan airspace closure affects Thai Airways and European flights until May 10

THURSDAY, MAY 08, 2025

National flag carrier Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) has issued a notice regarding the closure of airspace at the India–Pakistan border, which will remain in effect until May 10, 2025.

The closure has resulted in several flight adjustments:

  • Flights between Bangkok and Pakistan (Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi) are directly affected.
  • Flights to and from India continue to operate as scheduled.
  • Flights between Thailand and Europe will experience extended flight times of approximately 30–40 minutes due to rerouting to avoid restricted airspace. This may cause delays in arrival times.

Due to aviation safety concerns, THAI is closely monitoring the situation and apologizes for the inconvenience. Passengers traveling on these routes are advised to check their flight status and follow updates on the THAI Corporate Communication Facebook page.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has also issued a warning, urging passengers to verify their travel plans, as many airlines have had to reroute flights to avoid Pakistani airspace, currently deemed a high-risk zone due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

CAAT noted that these disruptions may particularly affect Thailand–Europe routes. Furthermore, ongoing aerial hostilities between Israel and the Houthi group have forced some airlines to alter flight paths to avoid conflict zones in the Middle East.

Passengers, especially those with tight connections in third countries, are advised to monitor the situation closely and stay in contact with their airline for the latest information. CAAT also encourages passengers to review their passenger rights under applicable regulations to ensure they receive proper assistance and protection.

CAAT affirmed that it will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with relevant agencies to prioritize passenger safety.

