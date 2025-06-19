Thai Tea Giant ChaTraMue Eyes Global Expansion Despite Economic Headwinds

Thailand's dominant tea chain ChaTraMue has unveiled an ambitious three-pronged strategy to establish itself as a global brand, marking its 80th anniversary with plans to expand into four new countries despite acknowledging economic pressures affecting some domestic outlets.

The company, which claims a commanding 70% market share in Thailand's tea sector, announced on Thursday it would pursue market expansion, product innovation, and brand collaborations to strengthen its international footprint.

Managing Director Praonarin Ruangritthidech told a press conference the firm currently exports to 21 countries and operates 114 international branches across 11 markets, including the United States, Singapore, South Korea, China, and several Southeast Asian nations.

The company aims to add Canada, Laos, Mexico, and Indonesia to its international portfolio this year, targeting 130 overseas outlets by year-end. However, the expansion comes as ChaTraMue grapples with domestic challenges.

Praonarin acknowledged that current economic conditions and declining tourist numbers have dampened sales at some branches, though she expressed confidence the company would still achieve its 20% growth target for 2025.

The international push relies heavily on franchising partnerships with local operators—a marked contrast to the company's domestic strategy of operating company-owned stores.