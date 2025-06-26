Bangkok Airways to suspend Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang route

Additionally, the route between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Mae Hong Son (via Lampang) will also be temporarily suspended from July 1.
This route has long been an important travel option for both the residents of Lampang and tourists. Despite facing several challenges in recent times, the airline has consistently served the Lampang community.
The suspension of these flights is due to fleet maintenance and commercial considerations, as decided by Bangkok Airways.
However, flights from Bangkok to Lampang will still be available through Thai AirAsia, the airline added.