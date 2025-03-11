‘White Lotus’ Season 3 driving tourism stats

The third season of the hit American TV series The White Lotus is already having a significant impact on Thailand's tourism industry, as revealed at the ITB Berlin 2025 travel trade show during March 4-6.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, at the "Amazing Thailand Networking Event", highlighted the series as a key component of the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025", aiming to showcase the nation's "Thai charm" to a global audience.
The government is promoting Thailand as a premier filming destination, having increased cash rebates for international productions to 30%. This initiative has already seen success, with more than 400 productions generating 6.58 billion baht in 2024, including The White Lotus Season 3 and Jurassic World.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, reported a surge in interest in Koh Samui, the setting for the new season of the series. Hotels including the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui have partnered with the airline to create bespoke travel packages. This coincides with a general uptick in travel to the island, with strong advance bookings defying the traditionally slow second quarter.
Airfares to Samui have also benefited from sustained demand, particularly from European tourists. Bangkok Airways has increased flight frequency on the popular Phuket-Samui route and plans to reinstate the Samui-Kuala Lumpur service to cater to connecting European travellers. Overall, the airline anticipates a load factor of at least 85% for Samui flights this year.
European tourists constitute the majority of visitors to Samui, with growing numbers from the US, Russia and Israel. Core markets remain Germany, Switzerland, France and the UK.
US network CNBC reported a 60% increase in social-media conversations about Thailand travel after the series' season premiere on February 16. Social-media analytics company Sprout Social noted nearly 1,385,000 mentions of The White Lotus and Thailand, with 99% positive sentiment. The show's influence, known as the "White Lotus effect", is significant, with potential impressions exceeding 775 million.
The new season also features Lalisa Manobal (Lisa of Blackpink), further amplifying its reach. Search interest for the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui surged by 370% in Hong Kong, according to Expedia, while searches for trips to Koh Samui increased by 115% in Singapore, 95% in the US, and 70% in Australia. Trip.com has reported a 30% year-on-year growth in flight and hotel bookings to Koh Samui, particularly from Germany, the UK and France.
Short-term rental bookings in Thailand have also seen a nearly 500% increase, with a 28% rise in nightly rates, according to Guesty. Hotel daily rates have climbed by 10%, according to Expedia. Even Thai restaurants in the US have witnessed a 16% rise in bookings, as reported by OpenTable.
Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), outlined plans to capitalise further on the series' popularity by promoting lotus-related attractions and cultural experiences.
However, Dr Guy Llewellyn, assistant professor at EHL Hospitality Business School, cautioned against the potential negative impacts of overtourism.
He cited the environmental damage caused by the film The Beach at Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands as a cautionary example. He recommended that Thailand promote less-known destinations, encourage off-peak travel, and consider visitor permits for sensitive areas.
"The 'White Lotus effect' presents an opportunity for Thailand to reshape its tourism narrative," Dr Llewellyn concluded, emphasising the need for sustainable tourism management.