‘White Lotus’ Season 3 driving tourism stats

The third season of the hit American TV series The White Lotus is already having a significant impact on Thailand's tourism industry, as revealed at the ITB Berlin 2025 travel trade show during March 4-6.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, at the "Amazing Thailand Networking Event", highlighted the series as a key component of the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025", aiming to showcase the nation's "Thai charm" to a global audience.

The government is promoting Thailand as a premier filming destination, having increased cash rebates for international productions to 30%. This initiative has already seen success, with more than 400 productions generating 6.58 billion baht in 2024, including The White Lotus Season 3 and Jurassic World.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, reported a surge in interest in Koh Samui, the setting for the new season of the series. Hotels including the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui have partnered with the airline to create bespoke travel packages. This coincides with a general uptick in travel to the island, with strong advance bookings defying the traditionally slow second quarter.

Airfares to Samui have also benefited from sustained demand, particularly from European tourists. Bangkok Airways has increased flight frequency on the popular Phuket-Samui route and plans to reinstate the Samui-Kuala Lumpur service to cater to connecting European travellers. Overall, the airline anticipates a load factor of at least 85% for Samui flights this year.

