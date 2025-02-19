Instant White Lotus Effect: Koh Samui interest surges after popular TV show

After the previous two seasons of ‘The White Lotus’ were reported to have a positive effect on the tourism sectors of Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, the Thai government and Thailand’s tourism authority TAT successfully convinced the series’ producers to shoot the third season in ‘the Land of Smiles.’ Filming took place in Bangkok, Koh Samui, Koh Pha-Ngan, and Phuket, with a star-studded cast including the likes of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thailand’s BLACKPINK megastar, Lalisa Manobal.

Pierre Honne, Country Director Thailand at Agoda said: “The third season premiere of ‘The White Lotus’ has been a highly anticipated event in Thailand as it has across the rest of the world. It’s thrilling to finally see beloved Thai destinations like Bangkok and Koh Samui as the settings for a global TV sensation. The potential positive effects on Koh Samui and Thailand’s tourism are undeniable.”