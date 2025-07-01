Turning 55 in the media business isn’t just a milestone. It’s a test of relevance, resilience, and reinvention

We’ve made it through not because we played it safe, but because we kept showing up, kept adapting, and kept asking the right questions. And above all, we’ve had readers who stuck with us—even when they didn’t always agree with us. For that, I’m deeply grateful.
Let’s be clear: we haven’t been perfect. We've stumbled, restructured, and rethought. But we’ve never stopped doing the work. And we’ve never taken your attention or your trust for granted.
The truth is, we’re not just in the business of reporting facts. We’re in the business of telling stories. Stories that connect Thailand to the world, and the world to Thailand. Stories that help people understand what’s really going on and why it matters.
That’s why, even after 55 years, we’re not slowing down, we’re leveling up.
We’ve expanded our digital presence, launched new formats, and invested in people who understand the nuance and complexity of this country. Today, our online lineup reflects that range:
Time to Talk brings you interviews with cultural figures, entrepreneurs, policy thinkers, and creative leaders—people shaping the world around us.
The Nation Lifestyle explores how we live, eat, travel, and design our lives in an ever-changing society.
Special Reports our deep dives into complex issues that deserve more than just headlines.
The Nation in Brief delivers sharp, accessible business ideas, trends, and partnerships—quick updates with real value.
Woman of Nation spotlighting women in leadership, from boardrooms to project frontlines. These conversations are designed to inspire and remind society—especially girls and young women—that leadership isn't limited by gender.
And once a year, our Birthday Special Supplement takes a step back to reflect on the moment we’re in and what lies ahead.
We don’t do this because it's trendy. We do it because it matters. Because the role of media isn’t just to mirror the moment—it’s to move it forward.
So, to our readers: thank you. You keep us honest. You keep us sharp. Whether you’ve been with us for decades or just discovered us last week, you’re a part of why we’re still here.
To our partners, thank you for letting us tell your stories to our community. Your trust means everything.
And to everyone behind the scenes—you know how hard this is. You also know why it matters.
We’re proud of what we’ve built. But we’re not done—not even close.
We’re still here. Still evolving. Still ours. And the story continues.
Aura-orn Akrasanee, Managing Director,
The Nation Thailand