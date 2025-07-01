Turning 55 in the media business isn’t just a milestone. It’s a test of relevance, resilience, and reinvention

And once a year, our Birthday Special Supplement takes a step back to reflect on the moment we’re in and what lies ahead.



We don’t do this because it's trendy. We do it because it matters. Because the role of media isn’t just to mirror the moment—it’s to move it forward.



So, to our readers: thank you. You keep us honest. You keep us sharp. Whether you’ve been with us for decades or just discovered us last week, you’re a part of why we’re still here.



To our partners, thank you for letting us tell your stories to our community. Your trust means everything.



And to everyone behind the scenes—you know how hard this is. You also know why it matters.



We’re proud of what we’ve built. But we’re not done—not even close.

We’re still here. Still evolving. Still ours. And the story continues.

Aura-orn Akrasanee, Managing Director,

The Nation Thailand