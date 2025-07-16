Announcement of Investment Participation in Tire Pyrolysis Recycling Business in Thailand

HANWA THAILAND CO., LTD. (“HANWA THAILAND”), a subsidiary of HANWA CO., LTD. (“HANWA”), has made a partial investment in PYRO ENERGIE CO., LTD. (“PYRO”), a tire pyrolysis recycling company based in Thailand.

Currently, a huge amount of used tires and off-spec products from the tire manufacturing process, are generated throughout the world. This has led to increasingly serious environmental issues caused by the illegal dumping and landfilling of waste tires.

While HANWA Group currently supplies tire chips produced by shredding waste tires as a low-impact energy source to industrial users in Japan, pyrolysis* has become the dominant recycling method in many overseas markets. This process is decarbonization of waste tires in an oxygen-free environment to produce valuable byproducts such as pyrolysis oil and carbon residue which can be reused not only as fuel but also as raw materials for new tire production.

Through this investment in PYRO, HANWA Group aims to enhance the value of pyrolysis derived products and build a global supply chain in partnership with tire manufacturers. Our products will be supplied to the chemical industry, synthetic rubber sector and tire manufacturers, contributing significantly to the advancement of a sustainable circular economy.

HANWA and HANWA THAILAND have obtained the “ISCC PLUS” and “ISCC EU” certifications, which are part of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

HANWA group will promote business activities that meet the social needs of customers with these certifications, by expanding the handling of biomass products and recycled products aiming to realize a decarbonized society.

*A recycling process that generates reusable resources by heating materials in an oxygen-free environment to break them down.

Profile of PYRO

Operating Company: PYRO ENERGIE CO., LTD.

Location: Ayutthaya Province, Thailand

Establishment Date: 2016

Representative: Mr. Peerapon Ourapeepon

Business Activities: Tire pyrolysis recycling business

Processing Capacity: 100,000 tons/year

 

