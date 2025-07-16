Announcement of Investment Participation in Tire Pyrolysis Recycling Business in Thailand

Through this investment in PYRO, HANWA Group aims to enhance the value of pyrolysis derived products and build a global supply chain in partnership with tire manufacturers. Our products will be supplied to the chemical industry, synthetic rubber sector and tire manufacturers, contributing significantly to the advancement of a sustainable circular economy.

HANWA and HANWA THAILAND have obtained the “ISCC PLUS” and “ISCC EU” certifications, which are part of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

HANWA group will promote business activities that meet the social needs of customers with these certifications, by expanding the handling of biomass products and recycled products aiming to realize a decarbonized society.

*A recycling process that generates reusable resources by heating materials in an oxygen-free environment to break them down.