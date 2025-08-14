AOT Reports Strong Growth and Ambitious Expansion Plans

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has reported a robust performance for the first nine months of its fiscal year, with a significant increase in both flights and passenger numbers that has driven strong financial results.

According to Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT's acting president, the six airports managed by the company handled 602,195 flights between October 2024 and June 2025, a 9.79% increase year-on-year.

Passenger traffic also grew by 7.87%, reaching 97.24 million people. This surge resulted in a total revenue of 52.32 billion baht and a net profit of 14.26 billion baht.

The growth is set to continue, with the upcoming winter schedule (October 2025 – March 2026) introducing seven new airlines to Thailand, including United Airlines, Centrum Air, Air France, Etihad Airways, T’way, Loong Air, and Scoot.

