AOT Reports Strong Growth and Ambitious Expansion Plans

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has reported a robust performance for the first nine months of its fiscal year, with a significant increase in both flights and passenger numbers that has driven strong financial results.
According to Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT's acting president, the six airports managed by the company handled 602,195 flights between October 2024 and June 2025, a 9.79% increase year-on-year.
Passenger traffic also grew by 7.87%, reaching 97.24 million people. This surge resulted in a total revenue of 52.32 billion baht and a net profit of 14.26 billion baht.
The growth is set to continue, with the upcoming winter schedule (October 2025 – March 2026) introducing seven new airlines to Thailand, including United Airlines, Centrum Air, Air France, Etihad Airways, T’way, Loong Air, and Scoot.
Additionally, 11 new routes will be launched, connecting major and regional airports. Examples include:
To support this expansion, AOT has extended its Incentive Scheme for another three years, offering a 50% discount on aviation fees for airlines that open new routes.
It has also established a Marketing Fund to attract international flights to regional airports.
This fund offers 300 baht per international passenger to airlines that launch new international routes to Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai airports, aiming to distribute economic opportunities to regional areas.
In a move to diversify its income, AOT is focusing on increasing non-aeronautical revenue.
The company plans to open up prime land around its airports for development into hotels, logistics hubs, private jet terminals, and electric vehicle charging stations.
These initiatives are part of AOT's long-term strategy to expand its capacity to 240 million passengers per year by 2032 and cement its position as a regional aviation hub.