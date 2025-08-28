National Games 2025: Experience the Thrills in Hong Kong!

Calling all sports enthusiasts! The countdown is on to witness an exhilarating showcase of world-class athleticism and sportsmanship in Hong Kong this November and December

  • Hong Kong will co-host the 15th National Games with Guangdong and Macao from November 9 to 21, 2025.
  • The city will stage eight competition events, including rugby sevens at the new Kai Tak Sports Park, triathlon at Victoria Harbour, and men's basketball at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
  • Unique cross-boundary events will feature a road cycling race across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and a marathon connecting to Shenzhen.
  • Tickets for the Hong Kong events will be sold in phases starting August 28, with prices ranging from RMB 50 to 500.

 

For the first time, Hong Kong will join Guangdong and Macao to co-host the 15th National Games from November 9 to 21, 2025, marking a milestone in regional collaboration that celebrates athletic achievements and unity in the Greater Bay Area through innovation and top-tier facilities.

 

The 15th National Games Rugby Sevens competition will be held at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium at Kai Tak Sports Park.

 

Held every four years, the National Games (NG) is China’s highest-level and largest national multi-sport event featuring elite athletes from different provinces, municipalities and special administrative regions vying for top honours in a wide range of disciplines.

 

The two cute and adorable mascots for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, Xiyangyang and Lerongrong, join the public and visitors to welcome the National Games.

 

 

Competition schedule and ticketing arrangements

In November, Hong Kong will stage eight competition events for the 15th NG:

 

Competition

Venue

Date

Ticket prices

(in Renminbi)

Beach Volleyball

Victoria Park

2025.10.31 –

11.8; 11.10

From 100 to 200

Handball

(Men)

Kai Tak Arena,

Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.1– 5;

11.7 – 8; 11.10

From 50 to 300

Basketball

(Men’s U22)

Hong Kong Coliseum

2025.11.10 – 20

From 80 to 500

Rugby Sevens

Kai Tak Stadium,

Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.12 – 14

 

From 100 to 300

Golf

Hong Kong Golf Club – Fanling Golf Course

2025.11.13 – 16

From 50 to 200

Track Cycling

 

Hong Kong Velodrome

2025.11.13 – 17

From 80 to 200

Triathlon

Central Harbourfront Event Space and Victoria Harbour

2025.11.15 – 16

100

Fencing

Kai Tak Arena,

Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.11.15 – 20

 

From 100 to 300

 

 

The Hong Kong Velodrome, located in Tseung Kwan O, is Hong Kong's first indoor cycling facility that meets the standards set by the International Cycling Union.

 

In December, Hong Kong will stage four competition events for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG):

 

Competition

Venue

Date

Ticket prices

(in Renminbi)

Special Olympics

Table Tennis

Tsuen Wan Sports

Centre

2025.12.3 – 9

Free admission through prior real-name registration, details to be announced later

Boccia

Kai Tak Arena,

Kai Tak Sports Park

2025.12.9 – 14

20

Wheelchair Fencing

Ma On Shan

Sports Centre

2025.12.9 – 14

Para Table Tennis

(TT11)

Tsuen Wan Sports

Centre

2025.12.11 – 14

 

Hong Kong hosted bowling, a mass participation event of the 15th NG, from August 22 to 24. It will also host para dance sport, a mass participation event of the 12th NGD, from September 6 to 7.

 

The cross-boundary road cycling (men’s individual race) is one of the events of the 15th National Games that spans the co-host jurisdictions of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

 

Ticket prices for events in Hong Kong are affordable and will be sold in the form of half-day or full-day passes. A ticket holder with one ticket may watch multiple competitions held at the same venue within the half-day or full-day period and may re-enter and leave the venue repeatedly during that period. 

 

Starting from August 28, tickets will go on sale to the public in phases and batches. Interested parties may log in to the 15th NG official ticketing website, and the 12th NGD and 9th NSOG official ticketing website, as well as the official mini programmes on WeChat for real-name registration and ticket purchase.  
 

 

The 15th National Games Basketball (Men 's U22) competition will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom, showcasing the talents of young athletes on the court.


Tickets to watch competitions in Hong Kong can also be purchased at the designated sales outlets of the designated offline service provider – China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited. Purchases at these sales outlets do not require prior registration on the ticketing websites. 

 

For details, please visit the official website. For ticketing enquiries, please call +86 4001-125305 or email [email protected].

 

The 15th National Games fencing competitions will be held at Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park, promising world-class performances in the three disciplines - foil, epee and sabre - that are sure to captivate spectators.

 

Celebrating unity and innovation in cross-boundary competitions

Two landmark cross-boundary events – the road cycling race and the marathon – epitomise the spirit of collaboration and innovation among the three co-host jurisdictions of the 15th NG.

 

The 230-kilometre road cycling race connects all three areas, including a 55-kilometre stretch within Hong Kong. Uniquely, the route will take riders along the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, giving competitors additional challenges in the form of crosswinds and a 6.7-kilometre underwater tunnel section.

 

Similarly, the cross-boundary marathon will start in Shenzhen before covering about 21 kilometres in Hong Kong and then returning via the Shenzhen Western Corridor to the finish line. Both cross-boundary competitions have required exceptional co-ordination and trust-building among all parties involved. The events are made possible through a closed-loop management system, advanced technology and precise attention to traffic management.

 

The action-packed 15th National Games Handball (Men) Event will take place at Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Sports Park .

 

World-class venues for world-class sporting excellence

Visitors coming to Hong Kong for the Games will be delighted by the chance to experience the city’s state-of-the-art sports facilities. Since opening in March, the Kai Tak Sports Park has ushered in a new era for the city as a “sportainment” hub in the region.

 

Kai Tak Stadium’s flexible pitch system enables the venue to host a variety of events while its retractable roof provides an all-weather venue for a wide range of sports and entertainment events.

 

Spectators at the rugby sevens event of the NG will be thrilled by action on the pitch and wowed by the electric atmosphere of the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium. The excitement continues at the 10,000-seat Kai Tak Arena, which will host fencing, handball (men), and boccia events.

 

Meanwhile, the triathlon competition will bring the heat of sporting battle to the very heart of the city. Taking place at Central Harbourfront and Victoria Harbour, the race will see athletes swimming, cycling and running along the waterfront with famous Victoria Harbour providing a breathtaking backdrop for spectators to soak up the vibrant atmosphere.

 

In addition to the modern facilities and scenic beauty of the city, visitors will be enthralled by Hong Kong’s blend of tradition and modernity enveloped by a charming cultural convergence of influences from east and west. 

 

Top athletes will battle it out on the sand at the 15th National Games Beach Volleyball competition to be held at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay.

 

Bustling sports development

Hong Kong’s sports development is thriving with dynamic growth and increasing engagement across all levels.

 

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, Hong Kong athletes achieved historic results, securing two gold and two bronze medals, as well as three gold, four silver, and one bronze medal, respectively, while at the World Games 2025 which has just closed, Hong Kong, China won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

 

The co-hosting of the 15th NG will undoubtedly elevate Hong Kong sport to new heights, creating exciting opportunities and encouraging greater public participation.

 

During Hong Kong WinterFest, a giant Christmas tree and whimsical decorations of the Christmas Town, set against the festive lights of Victoria Harbour, delights visitors with a cozy and joyful atmosphere.

 

Discover Hong Kong’s mega events while in town

November and December are months when the city is alive with festive spirit and world-class events. Don’t miss these highlights:
 

Date

Category

Event

2025.9 – 2025.11

Arts

Asia+ Festival 2025

2025.11.1 – 2025.12.31

Fashion

Hong Kong Fashion Fest

2025.11.21 – 2026.1.1

Festival

Hong Kong WinterFest

2025.11.20 – 2026.8.31

Exhibition

Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums

2025.11.23

Sport

Hong Kong Streetathon

2025.11.30

Sport

Hong Kong Cyclothon

2025.12.5 – 2025.12.7

Concert

Clockenflap

2025.12.31 – 2026.1.1

Festival

New Year Countdown Celebrations

Now till 2025.12.31

Culture

Temple Street - Endless Authentic Encounters

 

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, takes place at the Central Harbourfront in December.

 

Scan the QR code for more information. See you at the Games!

 

