National Games 2025: Experience the Thrills in Hong Kong!



Tickets to watch competitions in Hong Kong can also be purchased at the designated sales outlets of the designated offline service provider – China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited. Purchases at these sales outlets do not require prior registration on the ticketing websites.

For details, please visit the official website. For ticketing enquiries, please call +86 4001-125305 or email [email protected].

Celebrating unity and innovation in cross-boundary competitions

Two landmark cross-boundary events – the road cycling race and the marathon – epitomise the spirit of collaboration and innovation among the three co-host jurisdictions of the 15th NG.

The 230-kilometre road cycling race connects all three areas, including a 55-kilometre stretch within Hong Kong. Uniquely, the route will take riders along the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, giving competitors additional challenges in the form of crosswinds and a 6.7-kilometre underwater tunnel section.

Similarly, the cross-boundary marathon will start in Shenzhen before covering about 21 kilometres in Hong Kong and then returning via the Shenzhen Western Corridor to the finish line. Both cross-boundary competitions have required exceptional co-ordination and trust-building among all parties involved. The events are made possible through a closed-loop management system, advanced technology and precise attention to traffic management.

World-class venues for world-class sporting excellence

Visitors coming to Hong Kong for the Games will be delighted by the chance to experience the city’s state-of-the-art sports facilities. Since opening in March, the Kai Tak Sports Park has ushered in a new era for the city as a “sportainment” hub in the region.

Kai Tak Stadium’s flexible pitch system enables the venue to host a variety of events while its retractable roof provides an all-weather venue for a wide range of sports and entertainment events.

Spectators at the rugby sevens event of the NG will be thrilled by action on the pitch and wowed by the electric atmosphere of the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium. The excitement continues at the 10,000-seat Kai Tak Arena, which will host fencing, handball (men), and boccia events.

Meanwhile, the triathlon competition will bring the heat of sporting battle to the very heart of the city. Taking place at Central Harbourfront and Victoria Harbour, the race will see athletes swimming, cycling and running along the waterfront with famous Victoria Harbour providing a breathtaking backdrop for spectators to soak up the vibrant atmosphere.

In addition to the modern facilities and scenic beauty of the city, visitors will be enthralled by Hong Kong’s blend of tradition and modernity enveloped by a charming cultural convergence of influences from east and west.

Bustling sports development

Hong Kong’s sports development is thriving with dynamic growth and increasing engagement across all levels.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, Hong Kong athletes achieved historic results, securing two gold and two bronze medals, as well as three gold, four silver, and one bronze medal, respectively, while at the World Games 2025 which has just closed, Hong Kong, China won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

The co-hosting of the 15th NG will undoubtedly elevate Hong Kong sport to new heights, creating exciting opportunities and encouraging greater public participation.

Discover Hong Kong’s mega events while in town

November and December are months when the city is alive with festive spirit and world-class events. Don’t miss these highlights:



Date Category Event 2025.9 – 2025.11 Arts Asia+ F e stival 2025 2025.11.1 – 2025.12.31 Fashion Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025.11.21 – 2026.1.1 Festival Hong Kong WinterFest 2025.11.20 – 202 6 .8.31 Exhibition Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums 2025.11.23 Sport Hong Kong Streetathon 2025.11.30 Sport Hong Kong Cyclothon 2025.12.5 – 2025.12.7 Concert Clockenflap 2025.12.31 – 2026.1.1 Festival New Year Countdown Celebrations Now till 2025.12.31 Culture Temple Street - Endless Authentic Encounters

Scan the QR code for more information. See you at the Games!