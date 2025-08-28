CPF receives PM’s Export Award 2025 for excellence in sustainability

The award was presented by Jatuporn Buruspat, Thailand's Minister of Commerce, to Ekpiya Ua-wutthikrerk, Head of International Trade Business at CPF, in a ceremony held at the Burachat Chaiyakorn Room on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Commerce.

CPF’s global reach spans 17 countries across five continents, with exports to over 50 nations. The company integrates the "three benefits" philosophy—benefits for the country, the people, and the company—into its operations.

It focuses on developing high-quality, safe, and nutritious food products that are good for the body and soul, made with environmentally conscious innovation and technology under the concept of "sustainovation."

CPF is also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. CPF is the first food company globally to receive the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) certification for both short- and long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets.