CPF receives PM’s Export Award 2025 for excellence in sustainability

This accolade recognises CPF's vision of being the "Kitchen of the World," with a mission to ensure global food security and foster sustainable business growth.
The company operates responsibly towards society and the environment, leveraging modern innovation and technology to enhance production efficiency while promoting renewable energy and maximising resource use.
The award was presented by Jatuporn Buruspat, Thailand's Minister of Commerce, to Ekpiya Ua-wutthikrerk, Head of International Trade Business at CPF, in a ceremony held at the Burachat Chaiyakorn Room on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Commerce.
CPF’s global reach spans 17 countries across five continents, with exports to over 50 nations. The company integrates the "three benefits" philosophy—benefits for the country, the people, and the company—into its operations.
It focuses on developing high-quality, safe, and nutritious food products that are good for the body and soul, made with environmentally conscious innovation and technology under the concept of "sustainovation."
CPF is also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. CPF is the first food company globally to receive the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) certification for both short- and long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets.
CPF’s commitment to sustainability extends to its product line, which includes environmentally friendly packaging and the use of sustainably sourced ingredients.
For instance, its export-oriented processed chicken products are raised on corn from verified deforestation-free sources, and the packaging complies with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standard.
The ready-to-eat product, Kitchen Joy, which has undergone a carbon footprint assessment, is available and popular in several countries across Europe, the UK, and Asia.
Additionally, CPF’s Meat Zero plant-based protein products cater to sustainable consumption trends, gaining popularity across Asia, Europe, and the United States.
This award further highlights CPF’s ongoing dedication to responsible business practices and its contribution to the growth of high-quality, globally recognised products, promoting the sustainable growth of Thai exports.