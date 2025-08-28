One Bangkok Partners with CHANINTR to Launch Thailand's First Comprehensive Office Furniture Rental Service

One Bangkok, Thailand's largest integrated mixed-use development in the heart of the capital, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CHANINTR, the kingdom's premier high-end furniture importer and retailer, to launch "Twenty & Above" – Thailand's first comprehensive office furniture rental service.
The innovative initiative addresses a critical market need identified through extensive research, offering businesses an end-to-end workspace solution that eliminates the substantial capital expenditure typically associated with office fit-outs.
"After two years of comprehensive market research, we identified flexibility as the primary pain point for businesses of all sizes when sourcing office space and furnishings," explained Tattayakorn Benjapattharaseth, Senior Vice President and Head of Offices at One Bangkok. "The traditional model of purchasing, maintaining, storing, and eventually disposing of office furniture represents a significant hidden cost that we've now eliminated."
Addressing Modern Workplace Challenges
The service launches at a time when businesses are increasingly prioritising flexible, adaptable workspace solutions. The rental packages, starting from 280 baht (approximately $8) per square metre, include comprehensive installation, maintenance, replacement, and swap services under a single contract.
"We surveyed CFOs across various industries, and the response to our rental model was overwhelmingly positive," Tattayakorn noted. "This partnership with CHANINTR allows us to offer world-class furniture brands that were previously accessible only through significant capital investment."
Chanintr Sirisant, Chief Executive Officer of Chanintr Living Limited, emphasised the sustainability benefits of the model: "Office furniture rental extends product lifecycles significantly whilst reducing waste. When contracts conclude, we refurbish and redeploy furniture where possible, or channel items through secondary markets."
Three-Zone Showcase Experience
The "Twenty & Above" showroom, located on the 20th floor of One Bangkok Tower 4, features three distinct zones demonstrating different workplace concepts:
Zone A showcases executive spaces with luxury Mid-Century Modern pieces from prestigious brands including Herman Miller and Knoll, designed to reflect organisational leadership and vision.
Zone B demonstrates flexible workspace solutions supporting hybrid working patterns, featuring contemporary furniture from the MillerKnoll family of brands, including Herman Miller, NaughtOne, and Muuto.
Zone C presents cost-effective open-plan solutions designed for maximum spatial efficiency and budget consciousness.
The launch comes as One Bangkok continues to achieve strong leasing momentum across its five-tower office development.
Tower 4 has reached an 85% occupancy rate, whilst Tower 3 is projected to achieve 70% occupancy by the company's financial year-end in September.
Tower 5, currently at 50% occupancy, will officially open in 2026 alongside Tower 2, whilst Tower 1 remains under development.
"Current market trends show businesses of all sizes prioritising three key factors when selecting office space: sustainability, smart technology integration, and the ability to attract top talent," Tattayakorn observed. "Our furniture rental service addresses all three requirements whilst providing unprecedented cost flexibility."
The service operates on minimum three-year lease terms, with installation typically completed within four weeks, enabling immediate occupancy for incoming tenants.
Businesses interested in experiencing "The Future of Workplace" can schedule appointments through One Bangkok's Office Leasing team to view the comprehensive showroom and explore customised solutions.