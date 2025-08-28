One Bangkok Partners with CHANINTR to Launch Thailand's First Comprehensive Office Furniture Rental Service

One Bangkok, Thailand's largest integrated mixed-use development in the heart of the capital, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with CHANINTR, the kingdom's premier high-end furniture importer and retailer, to launch "Twenty & Above" – Thailand's first comprehensive office furniture rental service.

The innovative initiative addresses a critical market need identified through extensive research, offering businesses an end-to-end workspace solution that eliminates the substantial capital expenditure typically associated with office fit-outs.

"After two years of comprehensive market research, we identified flexibility as the primary pain point for businesses of all sizes when sourcing office space and furnishings," explained Tattayakorn Benjapattharaseth, Senior Vice President and Head of Offices at One Bangkok. "The traditional model of purchasing, maintaining, storing, and eventually disposing of office furniture represents a significant hidden cost that we've now eliminated."

Addressing Modern Workplace Challenges

The service launches at a time when businesses are increasingly prioritising flexible, adaptable workspace solutions. The rental packages, starting from 280 baht (approximately $8) per square metre, include comprehensive installation, maintenance, replacement, and swap services under a single contract.