One Bangkok Transforms Into a Haven of Equality for Pride Month Celebration

The vibrant energy of celebration—filled with joyful shouts and rhythmic festivities—comes alive alongside rainbow carpets marking the start of Pride month at One Bangkok, in the heart of the city.
Under the inspiring concept "One Bangkok, One Pride," The world-class lifestyle destination has transformed its interconnected spaces into a colourful celebration of diversity, officially launching its "One Bangkok, One Pride: Uniting Hearts, Celebrating Diversity" campaign throughout June 2025.
In collaboration with Thailand Pride Organisation and partners, the development has become a beacon of inclusivity, brimming with vibrant colours, joyful activities, and inspiring moments designed to encourage everyone to confidently embrace their authentic selves.
Spectacular Launch Sets the Tone
The festivities kicked off in spectacular fashion on 6 June 2025, as diverse identities united into a powerful force at the One Pride Celebration Parade launch.
The event commenced at One Bangkok Boulevard with a captivating performance by multi-talented artist Rusameekae Fagerlund, followed by pop sensation Waii Panyarisa's electrifying rendition of "Born This Way"—a powerful anthem of self-acceptance that resonated throughout the crowd.
The dynamic duo led a dazzling parade featuring LGBTQIAN+ participants from Thailand Pride, alongside renowned influencers including Dr Jeab Lalana, Nutt Nisamanee, Koen Pataradanai, Poocao Pitpasupat, and Bunrod Areewwong.
The vibrant procession made its way to The Storeys Square, where phenomenal diva Gam Wichayanee delivered a soul-stirring performance of "This is Me," perfectly capturing the essence of self-acceptance and inner beauty recognition.
Stylish leading actress Cheer Thikamporn charmed audiences as the event's emcee, whilst popular actors Almond Poomsuwan and Progress Passawish brought additional joy through their mini concert.
The evening culminated in an electrifying after-party with DJ performances, keeping spirits high and the dance floor packed well into the night.
Month-Long Celebration Awaits
The celebration extends far beyond the opening weekend, with One Bangkok inviting the public to join a vibrant month-long programme of special activities:
The Boulevard of Pride (running until 30 June 2025) transforms One Bangkok Boulevard into a rainbow-adorned street of pride, featuring numerous photo opportunities celebrating diversity and equality.
One Pride Event at The Storeys Square (continuing until 19 June 2025) offers daily entertainment including live music from artists and DJs such as Daddy & Bear and Honney Band. Weekend programming features Pride Talk sessions every Friday and Saturday, covering LGBTQIAN+ topics from relationships and mental health to business and entertainment.
Special performances from UNDER DUCK GROUP's beatbox mime acts and Siam Men Opera promise to amaze visitors, whilst Saturday and Sunday movie nights (7, 8, 14, and 15 June) will screen LGBTQIAN+-inspired films in a relaxed atmosphere.
Exclusive activities for One Bangkok members include the "Celebrate the Spectrum" photo booth for self-expression and MUTELU oracle card readings designed to embrace positive Pride Month energy.
Running Towards Inclusion
The celebration concludes with "One Pride, One Run" on 28 June 2025—an inclusive 3.5-kilometre running event welcoming all ages and genders, where participants can express themselves through their chosen attire.
Registration is available through the One Bangkok Retail Application.
For updates on activities and events, visit www.onebangkok.com or follow their social media channels: Facebook (One Bangkok Retail), Instagram (@parade.onebangkok / @thestoreys.onebangkok), TikTok (@onebangkok.retail), or LINE (@onebangkokretail).