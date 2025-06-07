One Bangkok Transforms Into a Haven of Equality for Pride Month Celebration

The vibrant energy of celebration—filled with joyful shouts and rhythmic festivities—comes alive alongside rainbow carpets marking the start of Pride month at One Bangkok, in the heart of the city.

Under the inspiring concept "One Bangkok, One Pride," The world-class lifestyle destination has transformed its interconnected spaces into a colourful celebration of diversity, officially launching its "One Bangkok, One Pride: Uniting Hearts, Celebrating Diversity" campaign throughout June 2025.

In collaboration with Thailand Pride Organisation and partners, the development has become a beacon of inclusivity, brimming with vibrant colours, joyful activities, and inspiring moments designed to encourage everyone to confidently embrace their authentic selves.

Spectacular Launch Sets the Tone

The festivities kicked off in spectacular fashion on 6 June 2025, as diverse identities united into a powerful force at the One Pride Celebration Parade launch.

