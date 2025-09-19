Gulf Expands Beyond Power Generation into Digital and Infrastructure Sectors

Gulf Development Public Company Limited, a constituent member of the SET50 Index, MSCI Thailand Index, and FTSE Global Equity Index series, has successfully transformed from Thailand's largest private power producer into a diversified conglomerate spanning energy, telecommunications, digital services, and infrastructure—a strategic evolution that demonstrates the company's commitment to capitalising on global megatrends.

With 2024 total revenue reaching 124.622 billion baht—a 7% increase year-over-year—and core profit surging 18% to 18.4 billion baht, the company's robust financial performance reflects the success of its strategic amalgamation with Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited (INTUCH).

The newly formed entity was officially listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on 1st April 2025, marking what executives describe as a "significant milestone" in Gulf's sustainable growth trajectory.

Diversified Portfolio Strategy

Gulf's transformation centres on a diversified portfolio of essential businesses aligned with global megatrends, backed by an ambitious 130 billion baht investment plan over the next three years.

Beyond its core energy operations—which include gas-fired and renewable energy projects that contribute to Thailand's energy security—the company has strategically expanded into three additional sectors.

The company's renewable energy credentials have been recently recognised with the "Renewable Energy Deal of the Year - Thailand" award at The Asset's Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2025, acknowledging Gulf's successful funding for 12 solar power projects totalling 649 contracted megawatts, scheduled to begin commercial operations between 2024 and 2025.

