Bosch and SRA collaborate to drive high-performance EV in Thailand

The collaboration will focus on jointly developing high-performance subsystems for battery-electric vehicles, including hypercars and supercars.
Key areas of cooperation include electric powertrain architecture, energy systems, vehicle control technologies, and production-oriented engineering—all aimed at accelerating the industrialisation of advanced electric mobility solutions.
"At Bosch Engineering, we empower customers and partners around the world by delivering engineering excellence across every stage of vehicle development,” stated Johannes-Joerg Rueger, President of Bosch Engineering.
“This collaboration with SRA reflects our commitment to driving innovation and enabling breakthrough technologies in the high-performance electric mobility space."
The collaboration also marks a significant milestone for Thailand’s automotive industry, reinforcing its position as a hub for advanced mobility solutions and sustainable innovation.
By combining Bosch Engineering’s global expertise with SRA’s local capabilities, the collaboration sets the stage for transformative growth in the high-performance electric vehicle segment.
"This collaboration is a meaningful step forward for Thailand’s automotive industry. By bringing Bosch Engineering’s global capabilities to a local collaboration, we’re helping accelerate the development of advanced technologies and positioning Thailand as a key player in the future of electric mobility." said Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand and Laos.
Additionally, Bosch is committed to investing in people through joint development programmes, knowledge exchange, and engineering collaboration. “We aim to empower Thai engineers, researchers, and technicians to play a leading role in shaping tomorrow’s technologies,” he said.
Hong emphasised that across the mobility landscape, Bosch’s focus is on developing smarter, cleaner, and more responsive systems that enhance vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability without compromising the driving experience.
“We believe that the future of mobility must be intelligent, efficient, and deeply connected to the needs of the communities it serves,” he said, adding that this partnership also reflects a broader understanding of how innovation is achieved.
With deep roots in motorsport and performance engineering, SRA brings decades of automotive heritage to the collaboration. Renowned for its innovation in high-performance vehicle design, SRA contributes a unique blend of craftsmanship and technical insight to the joint effort.
The collaboration is grounded in aiming to explore and develop advanced technologies that will shape the future of electric mobility.
"At SRA, our passion lies in pushing the boundaries of performance through innovation. This collaboration with Bosch Engineering is a powerful opportunity to co-develop advanced technologies that will define the future of high-performance electric vehicles," said Lt Col M.R.W. Biranubongse Bhanubandh, founder of SRA.
He asserted that today’s MoU will pave the way for the future of high-performance mobility in Thailand and beyond. SRA has launched with the spirit of Thai motorsport, inspired by legends who showed the world that Thai talent and engineering can reach international heights, he noted.
United by a commitment to innovation, both organisations will co-create transformative technologies that elevate Thailand’s automotive capabilities and contribute to the global shift toward sustainable, intelligent mobility.