Bosch and SRA collaborate to drive high-performance EV in Thailand

The collaboration also marks a significant milestone for Thailand’s automotive industry, reinforcing its position as a hub for advanced mobility solutions and sustainable innovation.

By combining Bosch Engineering’s global expertise with SRA’s local capabilities, the collaboration sets the stage for transformative growth in the high-performance electric vehicle segment.

"This collaboration is a meaningful step forward for Thailand’s automotive industry. By bringing Bosch Engineering’s global capabilities to a local collaboration, we’re helping accelerate the development of advanced technologies and positioning Thailand as a key player in the future of electric mobility." said Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand and Laos.

Additionally, Bosch is committed to investing in people through joint development programmes, knowledge exchange, and engineering collaboration. “We aim to empower Thai engineers, researchers, and technicians to play a leading role in shaping tomorrow’s technologies,” he said.

Hong emphasised that across the mobility landscape, Bosch’s focus is on developing smarter, cleaner, and more responsive systems that enhance vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability without compromising the driving experience.

“We believe that the future of mobility must be intelligent, efficient, and deeply connected to the needs of the communities it serves,” he said, adding that this partnership also reflects a broader understanding of how innovation is achieved.