Taokaenoi Founder 'Tob' Hit with THB11.6m Fine and Boardroom Ban After Insider Trading Clampdown

Thai regulator, the SEC, imposes civil sanctions on five individuals, including ex-CEO Itthipat Peeradechapan, over illegal TKN share dealings in 2022.



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has taken action by applying civil sanctions against five individuals, including the founder and former chief executive of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Plc (TKN), following an insider trading scandal.

Itthipat Peeradechapan, commonly known as 'Tob', the former Chief Executive Officer and director of TKN, has been ordered to pay a fine and compensation totalling 11,601,063 baht and is prohibited from holding a director or executive position for 20 months.

The enforcement action concludes an investigation that began in March 2023, based on information from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The SEC found convincing evidence that the five individuals had bought TKN shares between August 5 and November 9, 2022, while possessing material non-public information that was set to positively affect the company’s share price.

The price-sensitive information included TKN’s significantly improved third-quarter 2022 net profit of 179.97 million baht and the declaration of a special interim dividend of 0.08 baht per share.

