Thai Juice Giant Malee Targets 55% Own-Brand as it Drives Regional Expansion

Thai beverage firm plans 10-15% annual growth through 2028, banking on functional drinks and expansion in China, Middle East.

Malee Group plans to increase its own-brand portfolio from 35% to 55% of total revenue by 2028 as the Thai beverage manufacturer attempts to transform itself from a traditional fruit juice producer into what it calls a "Global Well-being Company".

The publicly listed firm, which has held the leading position in Thailand's premium fruit juice market for 47 years, unveiled its three-year strategy on Monday, targeting average annual growth of 10-15% through aggressive international expansion and a shift towards functional health beverages.

Chief executive Ekarin Pinij told reporters that 2025 serves as a foundational year focused on back-end operations and market preparation, with international expansion intensifying from 2026.

The company reported operating revenue of 3.82 billion baht for the first half of 2025, down from the same period last year. Ekarin attributed the decline to unrest in Cambodia and Myanmar, along with a global economic slowdown.

Four-market focus

International sales currently account for 40% of Malee's business across more than 30 countries.

From 2026, the company will concentrate on four key markets to drive what it describes as "leapfrog growth":

North Asia: China and South Korea will focus primarily on coconut water. Malee Coco reportedly holds the number one position in South Korea's offline coconut water market.

Middle East: The company plans to expand beyond current markets in the UAE and Kuwait into Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar, targeting demand for premium fruit juices.